Warzone and MW3 devs are hell-bent on catching cheaters on Christmas holiday

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) have launched the CODMAS event, welcoming the festive atmosphere of the winter holidays and Christmas season. However, the persistent issue of hackers and cheaters poses a threat to the gaming experience of genuine payers. In response, developers are tightening their efforts to tackle cheaters within the game.

This holiday season, developers are taking extra precautions and being more vigilant to identify and punish hackers. They recently revealed statistics on the number of hackers caught and the anti-cheating measures in place.

This article will go over the statistics in depth, offering light on the dev's proactive attitude against hackers in Warzone and MW3.

Warzone and MW3 devs are crushing cheaters with new Ricochet features

Expand Tweet

According to Call of Duty's official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Ricochet has taken strict action against cheating, banning over 23,000 accounts since November 12, 2023. They've implemented additional Machine Learning detections and activated the Splat feature over 2,000 times since its launch on November 9, 2023, as part of their commitment to supporting fair play and an authentic gaming experience.

Their attention continues during these winter holidays, with a commitment to monitor and execute anti-cheat measures. The developer emphasized the statement by saying:

"Cheaters get a lump of coal."

The addition of Machine Learning improves their ability to analyze client and server data, allowing them to identify new cheat behaviors. This proactive approach improves their ability to anticipate and counter unusual activity.

In addition, the developers have implemented the Splat feature, which employs unusual approaches to disrupt and frustrate hackers. This playful but effective tactic includes unconventional techniques, such as disabling parachutes or transforming a simple bunny hop into a sudden 10,000-foot drop, instantly killing them.

These collective measures are crucial for combating cheaters within Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and maintaining the integrity of gameplay within the Call of Duty community.

Expand Tweet

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is currently live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.