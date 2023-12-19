When does CODMAS event begin in Warzone and MW3: Date and time for all regions

To kickstart the Winter Holiday events, Call of Duty Warzone is set to receive a new update, which will include the popular CODMAS Limited Time Modes (LTMs). This classic mode has also been present in previous titles, but the upcoming event will feature a completely new version. CODMAS will be a free-to-play LTM and provide the community with compelling rewards like weapon and operator cosmetics through the completion of various challenges.

You can participate in the upcoming CODMAS event and utilize this time to expand your skin collection with the free challenges. However, some of the more exclusive bundles will remain purchasable only through the in-game store. The LTM will also bring a complete festive makeover to the playable map to celebrate the upcoming holidays.

This article will highlight the CODMAS event start time and date in Warzone.

Warzone and MW3 CODMAS event start date and time for all regions

The event is slated to begin on December 19, 2023, but the mode might be available earlier to some players due to the time zone difference. Here is a quick list of all the time zones you can keep track of and hop on the upcoming mode as soon as it goes live:

Pacific Time (PT): December 19, 2023, at 10 am

December 19, 2023, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): December 19, 2023, at 11 am

December 19, 2023, at 11 am Central Time (CT): December 19, 2023, at 12 pm

December 19, 2023, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): December 19, 2023, at 1 pm

December 19, 2023, at 1 pm Brasília Time (BRT): December 19, 2023, at 3 pm

December 19, 2023, at 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): December 19, 2023, at 6 pm

December 19, 2023, at 6 pm Central European Time (CET): December 19, 2023, at 7 pm

December 19, 2023, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET): December 19, 2023, at 8 pm

December 19, 2023, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): December 19, 2023, at 9 pm

December 19, 2023, at 9 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): December 19, 2023, at 11:30 pm

December 19, 2023, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): December 20, 2023, at 2 am

December 20, 2023, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST): December 20, 2023, at 3 am

December 20, 2023, at 3 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): December 20, 2023, at 5 am

December 20, 2023, at 5 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): December 20, 2023, at 7 am

It is important to note that you should restart your game client once before the new CODMAS events are live to make sure Warzone is updated. If you own a copy of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), you can also enjoy the new modes in the multiplayer title.

Warzone CODMAS Limited Time Modes

The upcoming winter holiday event will introduce different game modes and LTMs to the battle royale. You will be able to fight for survival in a completely snow-themed Urzikstan resurgence mode map during this event.

New modes like Deck The Halls will be available on the map, where you can capture a decorated tree to get valuable loot and a chance to encounter the undead Santa. You can also enter portals with keys obtained from this event and participate in a battle against a zombified Juggernaut Santa.

The mobile POI on Urzikstan, the train, will be taken over by Santa, who will hand out gifts for operators and provide them with high-tier loot. You can also find lethal Snowballs on the map and use them to hunt down evil entities around you.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.