Warzone Season 1 Reloaded: Possible release date, new mode, weapons case, and more

Call of Duty Warzone will reportedly receive new gameplay content with the Season 1 Reloaded update. Despite no official confirmation about the date of the next patch, a look into the current battle pass should help one make an accurate guess. The classified sector in the seasonal pass confirms that Modern Warfare 3, Zombies, and Warzone will receive a new update in mid-January for more content drop.

Warzone has become commonplace for players to experience different events and crossovers with exclusive bundles like the Dune pack, The Boys collection, and the popular winter holidays' limited-time modes. It provides a unique gameplay experience, with the next update expected to expand the horizon further.

This article will highlight some possible details related to Warzone Season 1 Reloaded.

What is the release date of Warzone Season 1 Reloaded?

Expand Tweet

The Season 1 Reloaded update is likely to be released on January 17, 2024, for Activision’s new multiplayer title and the battle royale. However, the publisher did not officially confirm anything about it at the time of writing this article.

We can use the battle pass for reference, as the classified sector unlocks only after the mid-season patch goes live. There could be a buffer of a day or two in case the servers face any issues or require additional changes before release.

What are the new items coming to Warzone in Season 1 Reloaded?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of some of the major gameplay content arriving in the battle royale with the upcoming update:

The Boys Event

Vondel Lockdown

Classified Battlepass Sector

Warzone Weapon Case

HRM-9 & TAQ Evolvere

New Cosmetic Bundles

Urzikstan Champions Quest

Ranked Play

The Boys Event will likely bring new exclusive operator skins and weapon bundles like the previous installation. The developers might also bring back temporary superpowers in a limited-time event. Furthermore, Vondel Lockdown could reportedly make a comeback in the new patch after a large percentage of players spent countless hours completing mastery challenges.

The current battle pass will completely unlock and unveil all hidden items and rewards in the classified sector. This should serve as a good incentive for the playerbase to begin grinding again and expand their cosmetics collection.

Two new weapons - HRM-9 and TAQ Evolvere - were already confirmed in the official Call of Duty blog for the mid-season. It is to be seen if the new guns can enter the meta or whether they will need some additional changes. New mysterious weapon cases are apparently going to be introduced, although their rewards remain unknown.

Many new skins should be available in the store as well, while some could arrive as part of new challenges for the community to claim for free. However, some of the free items may require players to log in daily.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.