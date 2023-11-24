Modern Warfare 3 The Boys vs The Seven event: Expected release date, what's included, and more

A brand new collaboration between The Boys and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) might be on the horizon. According to MWIIINTEL, a reputed Call of Duty leaker on X (formerly Twitter), Modern Warfare 3 will feature an event called The Boys vs The Seven in one of the upcoming seasons, and it will have in-game challenges for both the Zombies and the multiplayer mode.

If this leak turns out to be true, then this will be the second time Call of Duty will collaborate with a particular brand twice for crossover content, with the first being Snoop Dogg. As such, this article will look into the expected content of The Boys vs The Seven crossover event of Modern Warfare 3, alongside its expected release window.

Modern Warfare 3 The Boys vs The Seven crossover: What to expect?

Expand Tweet

According to the leaks, the upcoming The Boys vs The Seven event will be a challenge-based event for both the multiplayer and Zombie modes. The presence of challenges hints at event-exclusive camos, calling cards, and other collectibles.

Although the exact rewards for the challenges have not been revealed, the various tasks of the event for the multiplayer mode have been leaked.

The Seven Challenge List

Get one operator Heat Vision kill in The Seven mode.

Deactivate 20 pieces of equipment using DDOS.

Get 45 operator kills using the MTZ-762.

Get two operator kills in a single life with Overkill Vest equipped five times

Get 15 operator Akimbi kills.

Get seven operator kills using lethal equipment.

The Boys Challenge List

Get three operator kills without reloading seven times.

Get five operators affected by electric discharge in The Boys mode.

Get 10 operator tac-stance kills using the KV Inhibitor.

Collect 25 Temp-V syringes in The Boys mode.

Get 25 operator melee kills with the Blacklight Flashlight equipped.

Win seven games of The Boys Mode.

The various challenges listed above hint at the presence of a faction-based event like the Faction Showdown of MW2 Season 5. Players might have to choose between The Boys and The Seven (the arch-enemies of The Boys in the show), where completing each set of challenges will let them bag the Mastery reward of that faction.

The Boys crossover in MW2 and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Although the exact item has not been disclosed, operators might end up getting a universal camo or other cosmetic items, which are the usual rewards of such an event. The presence of Temp-V syringes in The Boys challenge list also hints at a dedicated game mode for the event, similar to the Temp-V LTM of Warzone Resurgence during the first The Boys crossover.

Alongside these, this event will also reportedly introduce several characters from The Boys show as playable operators in MW3. The MW2 crossover brought in Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir to the roster of the title, and the second collaboration is expected to introduce the following characters as playable operators:

Soldier Boy

Billy Butcher

A-Train

Hughie

Queen Maeve

The Deep

Expand Tweet

These operators might arrive as rewards for The Boys vs The Seven event, or players might have to acquire them by buying the operator bundle of the particular character or via the Battlepass. The exact details have not been disclosed yet.

Modern Warfare 3 The Boys vs The Seven expected release window

There hasn't been any mention of the release date of the Modern Warfare 3 The Boys vs The Seven event in the leaks. However, taking into account the amount of information that has surfaced, players can expect the event to take place during Season 1 or Season 2 of Modern Warfare 3.

However, if Sledgehammer Games is that far in planning its crossover event, then the player base might experience the event in Spring when Season 4 of the Amazon Prime series will reportedly go live.

In that case, players might have to wait till next year, possibly till Season 3 or Season 4 of Modern Warfare 3, to finally experience the second Call of Duty crossover with The Boys.

These are all the details on the upcoming The Boys vs The Seven event of Modern Warfare 3 that has been leaked so far.