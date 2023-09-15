Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: Release date, new maps, and more

Although Modern Warfare 3 is a couple of weeks from launch, numerous details about Season 1 of the title have surfaced. This includes the release date, the new maps, and more. MW3 is already one of the most hyped shooter games of 2023, and with new official intel drops and leaks emerging every other day, the game has generated a lot of buzz among shooter enthusiasts.

Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to MW2 (2022). It picks up where Modern Warfare 2 left and brings back infamous villains like Makarov to tie up the events. As for the game's multiplayer, based on what's been disclosed, it appears to be going back to its roots, featuring a more arcade-like gameplay over the realistic shooter that its prequel was.

It is currently scheduled to release on November 10, 2023, for PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

When is Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 releasing?

Based on previous leaks, Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is expected to arrive on December 5, 2023, which is nearly a month after the game's launch. As for the timings, it is currently unknown. However, seasonal updates usually go live at around 9 a.m. PT. Hence, it is highly likely that the game's Season 1 will kick off around the same time.

All confirmed content for Modern Warfare 3 Season 1

Details about Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 are quite limited. That said, the recent MW3 multiplayer maps intel drop by SH Games revealed some intriguing insights into the upcoming seasons of the game.

According to the official Call of Duty blog, the game's first season will include three brand new 6v6 maps (core) in Season 01 and three additional 6v6 maps (core) in Season 02. But that's not all; future seasons will include more maps, game modes, limited-time events, weapons, and more.

As for Warzone 2, the Season 1 update for Modern Warfare 3 will also bring in a new Battle Royale map called "Las Almas."

That covers everything that there is to know about MW3 Season 1. Fans looking forward to the game must tune into the Call of Duty Next event. It is scheduled to go live on October 5, 2023. Right after the event, the Open Beta test for the title will kick off, giving fans a taste of what's to come on the day of release.

Until then, fans can join the action in Season 5 Reloaded of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.