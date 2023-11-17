Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 weapons leaked ahead of release

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone's Season 1 are around the corner. After MW3's successful launch on November 9, 2023, the Warzone integration and the Season 1 commencement are reportedly slated to be for early December. As the new season comes closer, dataminers have leaked the upcoming weapons for both games.

If you are looking forward to delving deeper into all the brand-new information regarding Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, read below.

All leaked weapons in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1

Based on popular leaker @el_bobberto's information, here are all the weapons coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1:

Season 1

RAM-7 (AR)

TAQ Evolvere (LMG)

XRK Stalker (Sniper)

Season 1 Reloaded

HRM-9 (SMG)

ARX160 (AR)

Expand Tweet

RAM-7 (AR)

The RAM-7 weapon is expectedly based on the real-life assault rifle named IWI Tavor X95 and is similar to the RAM-7 in the first iteration of Warzone and Modern Warfare.

TAQ Evolvere (LMG)

The TAQ Evolvere (LMG) is reportedly based on the weapon named FN Evolys. While the original weapon can be handled like a rifle, it also fires like a machine gun. The Call of Duty variant is likely to be similar to its real-life counterpart.

XRK Stalker (Sniper)

A brand new Sniper is also coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1. According to Proyecto: TCoD's X (Formerly Twitter) account, the weapon is based on the Cadex CDX-50 Tremor sniper rifle. The in-game weapon is viable in long-range, and the real-life version is also an anti-materiel rifle (AMR).

HRM-9 (SMG)

HRM-9 is a brand new SMG based on the Beretta PMX that will also be added to the game's weapon roster. The weapon it's inspired by is a lightweight Parabellum caliber SMG, which is extremely viable in close-range gunfights.

ARX160 (AR)

Details regarding this upcoming assault rifle are shrouded in secrecy. We will update the article as soon as we have more information in hand.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news and updates regarding MW3 and Warzone.