Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer review: Activision’s nostalgia overdose is a mixed bag

It's been nearly a week since the release of Modern Warfare 3, and the time elapsed has allowed me to discern my true feelings regarding the game. As a CoD aficionado, I might be biased towards the game I mostly play, but impartiality should take precedence as a reviewer. The Modern Warfare 3 campaign stands as a lackluster experience, and after its release, fans feared how the multiplayer would be. However, I'm glad they released the campaign one week early, fostering the impression that it's a standalone experience separating the multiplayer as its title.

In my first impression of the multiplayer during the beta phase, I hailed it as a potential redemption arc for the FPS giant. However, after more extensive gameplay and reflection, I find myself compelled to reevaluate. Viewing Modern Warfare 3 as a standalone entity, divorced from its predecessor, satiates the desires of fans nostalgic for the series' roots. Yet, the question looms: does the multiplayer, priced at $70 for the standard edition, truly justify its cost?

Modern Warfare 3 is a love letter to CoD fans, but what's new?

If you are a Call of Duty fan and were missing some of the old mechanics that made you fall in love with the FPS behemoth, this game is for you. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is packed with nostalgia, and Activision knew exactly what they needed to do to draw the lost fan base back into its multiplayer mode.

The game brings back some of the best maps veterans might remember from childhood or teenage years. The fan-favorite Slide Cancel is also back and is a dopamine dosage to reminisce the Verdansk days. The developer toned down the visual recoil, and CoD doesn't feel like a try-hard tactical shooter anymore. It's everything that you and I wanted. So, what's the issue here?

Modern Warfare 3 doesn't offer anything new that would mesmerize you instantly. The War mode is fun to play, and the extensive camo grind is undoubtedly enough to drive you towards sleepless nights, but none of it is revolutionary.

I haven't come across anything that feels like a significant change since Modern Warfare 2019. While the latest title is a massive upgrade from last year's CoD, it feels more like a big MW2 update than a sequel.

Was the Open Beta a better experience?

The main reason behind my shifting experience from the open beta is probably the carry-forward system. As much as I'd want to retain my leveled-up weapons and camos in Warzone, its integration into Modern Warfare 3 feels less judicious. During the beta, players acquainted themselves with new weapons and adjusted to learning curves.

Rust in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta (Image via Activision)

However, including old weapons in the new game creates an imbalance. Pitting newcomers against seasoned players wielding the max-level M4 or the Lachmann Sub is an experience that will be far from enjoyable for most players. While the old weapons don't necessarily outperform the new ones — in fact, sometimes it's the opposite — it was just weird for me to see them at launch.

I'm not saying I have a problem with the carry-forward system, but all the old weapons, skin, and much more could have easily been a part of the game after season 1. This would have given players some time to experience all the new features in the game in an isolated manner. However, that is not the case, and I felt a bit annoyed seeing the Gaia skin camping in a corner or someone spamming their max-level weapon or flexing camos from Modern Warfare 2.

Note: Read the Modern Warfare 3 open beta first impression to understand the overall impression.

Fluid gameplay makes you sit tight on your chair

A significant change I noticed from the Open Beta is the massive nerf to the Tac-Stance mode. Now, you can't use the blend between hip-fire and ADS in mid-range and decimate enemies from a distance. It was amusing to use in the beta, but it had to be nerfed, and I'm okay with it.

Tac-Stance in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Regarding the Slide Cancel, it stands as the perfected version of the much-discussed movement mechanism in Call of Duty. With the feature no longer resetting tac sprint, Sledgehammer Games has enhanced the gameplay experience, offering unprecedented fun, even if it lacks the smoothness of Modern Warfare (2019). Also, I did not need to learn the whole thing as the feature was critical during Warzone's reign.

One of the most significant upgrades in Modern Warfare 3 is the change of visual recoil, carried over from the beta version. The visual recoil in the last iteration was utterly lackluster. Even in Warzone right now, it's hard to see enemies while you are shooting at them. However, Sledgehammer Games changes the visual recoil in the game, making the entire shooting experience far more refined.

Modern Warfare 3's TTK feels faster than open beta (Image via Activision)

Another thing that felt different when playing Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer after the open beta was the TTK, which felt a lot shorter in the current version. I couldn't find a mention of a change in this regard in the patch notes, but I could definitely feel it while playing.

I prefer CoD with longer TTK as it gives players more room to show their skills instead of making the game all about having the best internet or spotting the enemies first.

War mode is a breath of fresh air

In terms of game modes, traditional options like Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, or Kill Confirmed deliver the premium Call of Duty experience that everyone has come to expect from the title.

The standout, however, is the War mode. The revamped iteration of the CoD: World War 2 immerses players in a narrative, providing a compelling multiplayer experience. Moreover, the mode does not appear to have SBMM. Hence, you won't get punished for playing well for three or four matches.

War mode in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The War mode offers three distinct objectives, but your primary goal is to launch two missiles and stop them from launching. You get to play for both sides. Furthermore, while playing a multiplayer mode, the cutscenes add a narrative element to it, adding to the level of immersion.

Modern Warfare 3 offers a new map named Operation Spearhead for this mode, and I hope we'll see more maps and different objectives in the forthcoming days.

Modern Warfare 3 Ground War (Image via Activision)

On the flip side, Ground Wars fails to captivate with uninspiring objectives and a lack of player commitment. Most players in the mode don't appear to care about holding positions or securing the objectives. You'd feel disappointed as it has become a casual training center instead of a Battlefield-esque experience. Furthermore, with less interaction with different objects, it doesn't feel like the giant war it is meant to be.

Is nostalgia over classic maps enough for a new title?

Navigating through the maps is akin to strolling down memory lane, with the familiar landscapes of Highrise, Rust, and Terminal evoking a sense of nostalgia that transported me back to evenings spent with my old squads after school.

Estate in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Setting aside the commendable graphical improvements and attention to detail when discussing alterations to the maps, the subtle layout changes are not not immediately noticeable.

Maps from Modern Warfare 2 are also expected to come to MW3 in the future. While that is undoubtedly a significant step because the last iteration's gameplay did not let me enjoy the maps at their full potential, I'd like to see some maps made from scratch in the upcoming days.

The amount of reused assets in the game cements the fact that Activision did not want to release this game as a full premium title initially.

Armory Unlock is a completely unnecessary addition

The new feature, Armory Unlock, requires me to activate challenges for a specific item, and I'd need to complete the challenges (Daily Challenges) to get my hands on the item.

While I'm so glad that the developer removed last year's gunsmith system/challenges, Armory Unlock still proves to be a significant hiccup. I don't want to complete random daily challenges to unlock the weapon I want to play with. It should come as I progress through the game.

Modern Warfare 3 daily challenges (Image via Activision)

Thankfully, you won't have to activate the Armoy Unlock Challenges for all the weapons, but it isn't delightful for the ones you need to unlock through the feature. Also, it consistently restricts you to two unlocks a day, leaving you with tied hands if you are feeling like grinding on a specific day.

I wish Sledgehammer Games had changed the Armory Unlock challenges as an option to unlock certain items instead of forcing players to do those tasks against their wishes.

Massive audio-visual improvement from the Open Beta

The most significant change from the beta is undoubtedly the visual fidelity improvement in the game. While playing the beta, the graphics felt washed out, and I worried it would remain the same. The game looks gorgeous. I love all of it: the lighting, the vibrant colors, and the textures.

Modern Warfare 3 graphics look breathtaking (Image via Activision)

While it doesn't have the gritty, realistic tone of MW 2019, I must make peace with it. If I put aside my personal preference, the graphics in the game are breathtaking. Playing the same old maps from 2009 in this newly revamped engine is undoubtedly a treat to the eyes.

In contrast to last year's Warzone and MW2, the sound design in MW3 impresses me a lot. Issues with hearing footsteps or locating their source are non-existent, allowing for an immersive experience, even capturing the subtle sound of water splashing nearby. I sincerely hope this level of sound design carries over to Warzone, given its propensity to induce frustration through auditory cues.

In conclusion

Modern Warfare 3 hits players with a wave of nostalgia. Despite reservations about the Carry Forward system and the dearth of new content, the game serves as a love letter to long-time Call of Duty fans like me. The game is far from flawless. Some spawns are terrible in the game, and the devs removed some maps to fix it.

There were certain bugs and glitches that I faced while maneuvering through Terminal and Estate. Although it was fixed immediately with a small update. The Devs seem to have struck the right chord this time by listening to the community and focusing more on what they want.

After many years, it felt like playing the classic Call of Duty. However, if you are looking for innovation, I'd suggest you look elsewhere because this is something the game lacks in its multiplayer mode.

So, is Modern Warfare 3 worth the money? For a CoD player like me who yearns for a vintage arcade FPS experience, it's worth every single buck, but if you are for a breath of fresh air, it's not the game for you. Additionally, while Zombies might be a separate case, its inclusion in the package makes the purchase way more compelling.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer scorecard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: Windows PC (Review copy provided by Activision)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Developer(s): Sledgehammer Games

Publisher(s): Activision

Release Date: November 10, 2023