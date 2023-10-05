All confirmed game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

Activision has unveiled the early access dates for the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta during Gamescom, and we now have new information about the game following the COD Next event. With this, gamers are gearing up to dive into the action-packed world of Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its official release.

With 16 remastered Modern Warfare 2 maps, familiar weapons, and a slew of thrilling game modes, Modern Warfare 3 promises the ultimate CoD experience.

All about the game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

Before we discuss the game modes, let's look at the beta release schedule for all platforms:

Early access schedule:

Weekend 1 (October 6-10): PlayStation users who have preordered the Vault edition will lead the charge from October 6 to 7, 2023, with their access period extending until October 8 to 10.

Weekend 2 (October 12-16): Cross-play functionality takes center stage. Starting on October 12 to 13, it will be accessible to PC and Xbox users who have preordered the Vault edition, along with PlayStation members. From October 14 to 16, the feature will be available across all platforms, regardless of preorder status.

Now, let's delve into the heart of the matter: the thrilling game modes that you can experience in the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta that make it a must-play event.

The modes include:

1) Team Deathmatch: Modern Warfare 3's iconic Team Deathmatch mode returns, offering a 6v6 showdown where the sole objective is to defeat your opponents and reach the score limit before the enemy. Simplicity meets intensity in this classic mode.

2) Deathmatch/Free-For-All: For those who prefer to go solo, Deathmatch, also known as Free-For-All, is the perfect choice. It's every soldier for themselves as players compete against one another, with only one emerging as the victor.

3) Search and Destroy: Fans of intense tactical action will appreciate Search and Destroy. In this 6v6 mode, players have one life and must work together to attack or defend objectives, adding layers of strategy to the gameplay.

4) Domination: Domination adds a twist to Team Deathmatch, requiring two teams of six to fight for control of three zones across the map. Strategy and map control are key in this intense mode.

5) Hardpoint: In Hardpoint, two teams of six battle for control of a single rotating objective. The dynamic nature of the objective's movement keeps players on their toes and creates chaotic moments.

6) Control: Control mode pits two teams of six against each other in a battle for supremacy. Coordination and skill are crucial as teams vie for control of objectives and outwit their opponents.

7) Headquarters: The Headquarters mode offers thrilling team-based gameplay as two teams of six compete to capture and defend the headquarters' locations. Teamwork is essential for victory.

8) Gun Game: Test your versatility in Gun Game, where players progress through the entire weapon arsenal by defeating enemies. It's a race to see who can achieve a kill with every single weapon first.

9) Ground War: Ground War, a large-scale 32v32 mode, returns to Modern Warfare 3. It features bigger teams, larger maps, and more zones to capture and control. Prepare for epic battles with the inclusion of vehicles like tanks and helicopters.

10) Invasion: Invasion offers a unique PvPvE experience. Teams compete in a Team Deathmatch style mode on large Battle Maps, with AI enemies to take on. This mode offers a one-of-a-kind experience not found anywhere else in the Call of Duty franchise.

11) War: War Mode, last seen in Call of Duty WW2, makes a triumphant return. It features an attacking and defending team progressing through objectives, offering a unique narrative-driven gameplay experience.

12) Cutthroat: Modern Warfare 3 introduces the original game mode Cutthroat, which involves 3v3v3 action on core maps. Details are scant, but it promises chaotic action with three teams vying for dominance.

The Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta promises to offer a lot for Call of Duty fans. With a wide array of game modes, early access players will have the opportunity to dive into the action, test their skills, and shape the future of this highly anticipated title.

Get ready to join the battlefield on the specified dates for your platform.