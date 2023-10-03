All available maps to play in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

Call of Duty has officially released the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta trailer alongside the multiplayer trailer. Just before the global multiplayer gameplay reveal, the PlayStation first Beta trailer revealed some major information regarding the upcoming Open Beta.

For more information regarding the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta on PlayStation and which maps you'll be able to play on, read below.

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta all maps

There will be a total of four maps available in the first weekend of the Open Beta and early access. Note that during the first weekend, Beta will only be available for PlayStation players. Here are all the maps available for the first weekend:

Favela

Skidrow

Estate

Rust

Starting on October 12, the Beta test will be available to play on all platforms, including PlayStation. Here are all the maps available in weekend two:

Highrise

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta: When does it start?

Players who have pre-ordered the game will be able to get their hands on the early access starting from October 6, and the Open Beta will officially commence on October 8 and end on October 9. Here is a full list of the Modern Warfare 3 Beta dates:

Weekend 1

October 6 - October 7: PlayStation Early Access (Only for players who pre-ordered the game).

PlayStation Early Access (Only for players who pre-ordered the game). October 8 - October 10: PlayStation only (Open to all players).

Weekend 2

October 12 - October 13: Xbox and PC Early Access (Only for players who pre-ordered the game) | Open for all PlayStation users.

Xbox and PC Early Access (Only for players who pre-ordered the game) | Open for all PlayStation users. October 14 - October 16: Open to all players.

While the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta officially begins on October 6, the exact time and date depend on which region you are in. Here is a detailed list of the Beta release dates and times for major regions around the globe:

US West Coast (PDT): October 6, 2023, at 10:00 am

US East Coast (EDT): October 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm

London, United Kingdom (BST): October 6, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Sydney, Australia (AEST): October 7, 2023, at 3:00 am

Tokyo, Japan (JST): October 7, 2023, at 2:00 am

Mumbai, India (IST): October 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm

Moscow, Russia (MSK): October 6, 2023, at 8:00 pm

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT): October 6, 2023, at 2:00 pm

Cape Town, South Africa (SAST): October 6, 2023, at 7:00 pm

Honolulu, Hawaii (HST): October 6, 2023, at 7:00 am

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will officially go live on November 10 and will be available to play on Windows PC (via Steam and Battle.net), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest updates regarding the game.