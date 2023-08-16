Modern Warfare 3: All confirmed multiplayer maps

Activision recently confirmed that all 16 MW2 (2009) maps will be arriving with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Previously, numerous reputable sources online had reported this; however, since there was no official confirmation of the same, fans were left uncertain.

Modern Warfare 3 is the upcoming entry in the Call of Duty series and is the direct sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2. The title will feature the iconic villain Makarov as he takes on the forces of Task Force 141.

Despite the rumors of it being a DLC, Activision has confirmed that it will be a full-fledged premium release scheduled to arrive on November 10, 2023.

Highrise, Afghan, Rust, and more are returning to Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

All 16 maps from the original MW2 will be present in Modern Warfare 3 on Day 1 of its release. Prior to the Makarov reveal trailer in MW3, an unknown caller pop-up message appeared for fans in-game. It asked players to send a message to the number to receive intel about the upcoming launch. Upon texting, players received partial intel that gave away major insights into MW3.

If players sent a text containing a map name for MW2 (2009), it would text back a confirmation message, implying the map would be available at launch.

Similarly, if players text the names of all 16 maps of the original Modern Warfare 2, they would receive a confirmation text for all of them.

Based on the texts, here are all the maps that have been confirmed:

Highrise

Sub Base

Estate

Terminal

Wasteland

Afghan

Rust

Underpass

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Skidrow

Scrapyard

Rundown

Favela

Derail

This verifies the fact that the rumors were indeed true, and all maps from Modern Warfare 2 are set to return in the upcoming entry.

That covers everything there is to know about the MW2 maps returning to Modern Warfare 3. Fans looking forward to the upcoming release must tune into the Operation Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event, which will go live on August 17, 2023, exclusively in Warzone 2.