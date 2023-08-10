Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event: How to play, release date and time for all regions, and more

Operation Shadow Siege is an upcoming limited-time event that will unveil MW3 to gamers worldwide. Although it has been disclosed that the event will take place in Warzone 2, other details, such as what the mode will entail, have been kept under wraps for now. That said, Call of Duty hasn't kept its players completely in the dark and has shared bits and pieces of information, giving fans a decent idea of what to expect.

Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2. It builds upon the foundation that MW2 established and hopes to deliver a compelling narrative featuring iconic villains like Makarov.

Although not much is known at the moment, the recent teaser trailer showed a glimpse of what to expect. Parts of the iconic Warzone map Verdansk are set to return in the title's campaign, along with a reiterated version of the 'No Russian' mission and more.

The game is currently scheduled for launch on November 10, 2023. Still, fans who want to gather deeper insights into it must consider tuning into the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event - Operation Shadow Siege.

How to play the Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event?

Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event discussed (Image via Activision)

You can participate in the Operation Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event as soon as it goes live. The exact details of the event are yet to be revealed. But according to the official Call of Duty blog, teams of four would be dropping into Al Mazrah to rid of the new Konni forces from the Zaya Observatory POI.

You'll be joining the fight alongside Shadow Company to take on the Konni Group, which has chemical weapons at its disposal. The objective is quite simple, as all you have to do is secure these catastrophic weapons. Apart from Modern Warfare 3's reveal, you will be rewarded with various in-game items for participating in the event.

One of the rewards that was previously leaked is the M13C Assault Rifle. The gun was showcased in the Season 5 roadmap for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, but the exact procedure for unlocking it wasn't discussed. Later, a leak suggested that the weapon would be exclusive to the limited-time event.

When does Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event go live? Date and time for all regions

Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event date and time discussed (Image via Activision)

The Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event will go live on August 17, 2023, at 10:30 am PT in Warzone 2. Depending on the region you are in, here's what the release date and time would look like:

US East Coast (EDT): August 17, 2023, at 1:30 pm

London, United Kingdom (BST): August 17, 2023, at 6:30 pm

Sydney, Australia (AEST): August 18, 2023, at 3:30 am

Tokyo, Japan (JST): August 18, 2023, at 2:30 am

Mumbai, India (IST): August 17, 2023, at 11:00 pm

Moscow, Russia (MSK): August 17, 2023, at 8:30 pm

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT): August 17, 2023, at 2:30 pm

Cape Town, South Africa (SAST): August 17, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Honolulu, Hawaii (HST): August 17, 2023, at 7:30 am

That covers everything that there is to know about the MW3 reveal event. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone 2 news.