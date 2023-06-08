Warzone's Vondel map size: How big is it compared to Ashika Island and Al Mazrah?

Call of Duty recently unveiled its upcoming map Vondel for Warzone. The map is set in the Netherlands and will feature numerous real-life locations within the country. It is set to arrive with the Season 4 update, which will launch on June 14, 2023. It is a medium-sized map that is being developed by Beenox, the creators of the Resurgence map Rebirth Island from the original Warzone.

Although the developers have yet to reveal all the POIs, they have stated that there will be 15 unique ones, including a medieval Castle from the Saxon period, a Zoo, a Greek Revival–styled City Hall, and a Soccer Stadium.

Hosting 15 distinct locations on the map hint at the fact that Vondel will be much bigger in size compared to the Resurgence map of Ashika Island.

That said, this guide will take a closer look at the size of Vondel in Warzone and compare it with the likes of Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

What is the size of Warzone's new map Vondel?

Details about Vondel's map remain vague at the moment. The developers have stated that it will be a medium-sized map that stands between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island in scale. Hence, it will feature all modes the title offers. On launch, it will support DMZ, Resurgence, and Lockdown LTM, with Battle Royale modes available sometime during Season 4.

The developers have mentioned that it will host 18 players in DMZ and 72 in the case of Resurgence. However, the number of players it can host in the Battle Royale modes isn't specified. Although the map's dimensions are unknown, its actual size can be guessed based on the above statements.

Al Mazrah, the launch map for Warzone 2, stands at a whopping 7,095,838m^2, making it the second biggest Battle Royale map in the Call of Duty series. Then in Season 2, the Resurgence map of Ashika Island was launched, with a total area of 222,002m^2, making it the second largest Resurgence map in the series.

As stated earlier, the official statements mention that the map will be bigger than Ashika Island but smaller than Al Mazrah. Ashika Island is roughly 471m*471m, while Al Mazrah is around 2664m*2664m.

If we consider that Vondel sits right between the two maps in size, the value we get is 1568m*1568m, around 2,457,056 m^2. For reference, Fortune's Keep is approximately 240,790m^2.

This is all there is to know about the size of Vondel at the moment. However, it is worth noting that the map's dimensions aren't officially revealed and are merely speculated based on official statements.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

