Warzone 2 glitch reveals how to unlock M13C ahead of release

A new glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has revealed the procedure for unlocking the M13C ahead of its arrival. Among the six weapons joining the battle royale title in the Season 5 update, only three of them were unveiled. However, among these three, the procedure for unlocking only the FR Avancer and the Carrack .300 was discussed. Fortunately, due to a glitch in-game, players now have details on how to unlock the M13C.

The M13C is an upcoming Assault Rifle in Warzone 2. The official Call of Duty blog states the weapon will become available "in-season," and the unlock requirements have been redacted. According to the blog, it is the .300 BLK variant of the current M13B will be viable as both a mid-range rifle as well as a Sniper Support weapon.

How to unlock the M13C in Warzone 2?

The M13C can be unlocked by completing the Shadow Siege Event Challenges in Warzone 2. As already mentioned, the actual requirements to unlock the weapon in the game were not officially disclosed. However, a recent glitch encountered by players in-game revealed the details of how to acquire the Assault Rifle.

The Shadow Siege Event is an upcoming limited-time event in DMZ, which is also the Call of Duty 2023 reveal event. In the event, Shadow Company will be going head-on against the new Konni Group to secure the chemical weapons. During this event, the upcoming installment in the COD series, that is Modern Warfare 3, will be officially unveiled for the first time.

Although the actual challenges involved in unlocking the firearm aren't disclosed at the moment, the community does have some insights regarding the time window of the event. According to leaks, the Shadow Siege Event, or the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event, is expected to go live on August 17, 2023.

That covers everything that there is to know about the latest Season 5 glitch in Warzone 2. The M13C will appear to be a versatile weapon that will suit all the maps that the battle royale title currently has to offer. Players looking forward to unlocking the gun should tune into the MW3 reveal event as soon as it is live.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.