Modern Warfare 3 reveal window teased by Call of Duty

The Call of Duty 2023 (Modern Warfare 3) reveal window has just been teased by the official COD handle on Twitter. Recently, a key art for the upcoming launch was leaked online. Parodying the leaked image, Call of Duty on Twitter posted an image with a caption that states, "We’ll share our artistic abilities and even more next week," hinting that the title will be revealed next week.

Modern Warfare 3, or Call of Duty 2023, is one of this year's most anticipated launches. There is plenty of hype surrounding it, with many leaks surfacing online as the official release nears. According to the Season 5 roadmap for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, MW3 will be revealed through an in-game event. However, the official dates for the event are yet to be confirmed.

Fortunately, with the latest leaks and Call of Duty teasing MW3, gamers will have a clearer picture of the time frame for its reveal.

When is Modern Warfare 3 expected to be revealed?

According to Call of Duty, players anticipating Modern Warfare 3 should receive official news about the upcoming launch next week. However, a previously leaked image hinted that MW3 will be officially unveiled during the Call of Duty 2023 event on August 17, 2023.

Hence, it can be speculated that MW3 will be officially unveiled between August 7, 2023, and August 17, 2023. This event will take place in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.

According to the Season 5 blog, Shadow Company will go face-to-face against the new Konni Group. The primary objective is to secure the chemical weapon "before it’s too late." As the event gets underway, MW3 will be unveiled worldwide.

That covers everything there is to know about the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event at the moment. It will be a direct prequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2 and continue the storyline. Moreover, based on previous leaks, one can expect to see the return of Makarov, the main antagonist of the original MW3.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.