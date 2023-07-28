Call of Duty 2023 reveal event officially confirmed for Warzone 2 Season 5

Warzone 2 Season 5 is just around the corner, and a time-limited reveal event will take place in its anticipation. On July 18, Call of Duty devs teased the latest season through the game's official X account (formerly Twitter), which stirred excitement among CoD franchise fans as they look forward to the possible offerings and content of this new season. Finally, on July 27, Season 5 was finally unveiled through the Call of Duty 2023 official social media and website.

There is a lot to unpack with the new season's reveal. The Vondel's Champions Quest, new features in both battle royale and DMZ, and game modes are just some of the additions players should anticipate. Let's take a closer look at the time-limited reveal event for the new season.

All you need to know about Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stay tuned for more details about the Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event. Prepare to squad up with Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late.Stay tuned for more details about the Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event. pic.twitter.com/lkerc1G2Co

With the expected launch of Season 5 on August 2 comes a time-limited reveal event. The official announcement reads:

"Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event. Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal."

Much like the previous installments of Call of Duty, a worldwide reveal event will take place ahead of the Season 5 launch. While not much has been revealed with regard to the specific details, the event is expected to occur on the Al Mazrah map, as seen in the teaser image.

Players are also expected to take on the role of the Shadow Company's fighters, a private military unit under Commander General Shepherd and Modern Warfare 2's main enemy faction.

Other Call of Duty Season 5 offerings

MRAP is coming on Warzone 2 Season 5 (Image via Activision)

Alongside the new limited-time mode is a plethora of new content for Warzone Season 5.

Vondel's Champion Quest is a game mode specifically designed for squads that managed to win five times in a row. Its mechanics are pretty similar to Al Mazrah's quest, with a couple of key differences, such as brand-new elements.

Two new vehicles are also expected to enter the battlefield in the new season. A huge cargo tank called MRAP and a rapid motorcycle called Dirt Bike will soon arrive in Warzone.

New game modes are coming to Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The return of MRAP also relaunches the Armored Royale, where you and your squad will drop onto an MRAP to battle with the opposition, also on their hulking vehicle. You must utilize its powerful defenses and turret to defeat rivals in their behemoth MRAPs.

DMZ battles are also heating up among factions, so expect intense battles for the DMZ game mode. New missions will come out in Season 5, as well as some unique features, including Disguise Field Upgrade, Battle Revive, Self-Revive Box, and Scuba Gas Mask.

Warzone's current season was just released on June 23. Now, it's gearing toward a major update for Season 5, which is set to launch on August 5.