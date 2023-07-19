Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have been the topic of discussion across various social media platforms lately. The developers at Activision have recently announced the release of Modern Warfare 3, which has fueled quite a bit of excitement among the CoD player base. With MW2 delivering a stellar storyline upon release, fans wait eagerly, looking forward to more news regarding the upcoming title.

Season 4 Reloaded for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 has been running in full swing. But as the end of the month approaches, fans have begun their speculations regarding the release of a brand new season for both games.

When is Season 5 releasing for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

Upcoming MW2 and Warzone 2 news (Image via Twitter.com/CODWarfareForum)

Though not officially confirmed by any citable sources, speculations suggest that the upcoming season for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be released approximately on or after August 9, 2023. The speculated date is based on when the Battle Pass for both games is supposed to end.

The drive for the upcoming season, despite receiving the Season 4 Reloaded patch a week ago, stems from the teaser confirmed to be coming to one of the titles with Season 5's release.

Nothing regarding the release of the upcoming season has been officially confirmed. Judging by the content being pushed out with Modern Warfare 3 news, it will be quite fair to assume that things might also be subject to some minor delays.

Which event will reveal MW3 in Season 5?

Modern Warfare 3 reveal announcement by Call of Duty's official Twitter handle(Image via Twitter.com/CallofDuty)

After numerous rumors surfaced over the internet regarding Modern Warfare 3's release, the developers over at Activision took it in their own hands to share a minuscule teaser about an in-game event taking place showcasing the newest COD title.

While the newer generation of COD players might not be aware, Activision has previously hosted in-game live events for players to get a glimpse of a possible reveal of the upcoming title. It will most likely be a cut scene at the end of the match, just like the ending of Verdansk.

With regards to the reveal of MW3, the in-game event is supposed to take place within Warzone 2's DMZ in Season 5. This is primarily the biggest cause for players to frantically figure out the upcoming season's release date.

All leaked operators in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

Dataminer Alaix reveals the release of new operators in MW2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Twitter.com/HeyImAlaix)

Leaks have surfaced across Twitter, hinting at the release of new operators for both the CoD titles. Dataminer Alaix has revealed on Twitter that 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj are supposedly joining the roster in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

While speculations arose regarding their possible involvement in music tracks for the game, the data miner has gone on to disprove those comments and confirm, from his end, the release of both these entertainment-industry icons as the newest operators for Warzone and MW2.

He has also revealed that three new operators might join the roster along with the previously disclosed two. Their codenames have been uncovered: Nolan, Oz, and Ivan.

For more information regarding Call of Duty news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's CoD section.