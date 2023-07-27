Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5 key art officially revealed: Operator names, return of FFAR, and more

The official key art for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2's Season 5 was just revealed, giving players a hint of what to expect this upcoming season. It showcased the iconic FFAR Assault Rifle, new Operators, and more. However, that's not all; the art also confirmed the upcoming season's official release date: August 2, 2023.

Fans of the franchise have been anticipating the arrival of WZ2 and Modern Warfare 2 S5 ever since Modern Warfare 3-related leaks started surfacing. According to rumors, MW3 will be officially unveiled during an in-game event in Season 5. This is one reason fans are eagerly waiting for official news regarding this season's launch.

Thankfully, the official key art has confirmed S5's launch date, along with a lot of content that fans can expect in that update.

All new Operators coming to Warzone 2 and MW2 in Season 5

MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 key art has the faces of some iconic Call of Duty characters, which include Philip Graves, Oz, and Mila. These individuals will be joining both games as playable Operators in S5. However, details pertaining to their arrival dates are yet to be revealed.

Philips Graves is one of the better-known faces in the Call of Duty series. He was an antagonist in Modern Warfare 2 (2022). There is currently very little information available about Oz and Mila. It is worth mentioning here that fans saw the former as a playable character in Advanced Warfare's Exo Zombie mode.

FFAR returns in Season 5 of Warzone 2 and MW2

FFAR in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The iconic FFAR Assault Rifle will return to Warzone 2 and MW2 in Season 5. This weapon first appeared in Black Ops 3 and then made its way to Black Ops Cold War and eventually to Warzone 1 (now renamed Warzone Caldera). In the key art, it can be seen being wielded by the new Operator Oz.

FFAR is a bullpup rifle that was quite popular back in Warzone 1. It is a full-auto weapon and boasts a high fire rate, capable of annihilating enemies within a matter of seconds. Veteran gamers can look forward to using this gun in S5 with the latest gameplay mechanics in Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2.

That covers everything fans need to know about Season 5 in MW2 and Warzone 2. A roadmap for that season will be unveiled within a few days, and fans can catch a glimpse of everything that can be expected in S5 through that.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/Season04-Reloa…



🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements

🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel

🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusion

Additional 6v6 MP map It's time to fight like a hero. Season 04 Reloaded drops July 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 🦸‍♂️ The Boys bring in reinforcements🗺 Battle Royale comes to Vondel🧩 The Raid reaches its epic conclusionAdditional 6v6 MP map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2's Season 4 Reloaded is live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.