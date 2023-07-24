Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded July 24 patch notes: Weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and more

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have received a new minor update on July 24, and the details have been listed in the Season 4 Reloaded patch notes. After analyzing the latest data from the match results, the developers concluded that quite a few weapons were too overpowered after the mid-season patch, and as such, were in need of an immediate nerf.

These changes have gone live with the latest mini-update, and the adjustments have been listed in the patch notes mentioned below.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded July 24 patch notes

The following changes have been made to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the latest update of July 24, and their patch notes are as follows:

GLOBAL

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue impacting some Players receiving Battle Pass rewards correctly

Fixed an issue where some Players couldn't open the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue where the Player couldn’t access Division Rewards in Career & Rewards in Warzone Ranked Play

WARZONE

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifles «

Lachmann-556

Maximum Damage decreased

Mid-far Damage increased

Headshot Multiplier decreased

Neck Multiplier decreased

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased

M4

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased

Lower Torso Multiplier decreased

TAQ-56

Headshot Multiplier decreased

The new Tempest Razorback assault rifle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Tempus Razorback

Minimum Damage increased

Limb Multipliers increased

» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall (Full Auto)

Maximum Damage decreased

Close-mid Damage decreased

Damage step added at Mid-range

Minimum Damage decreased

Headshot Multiplier decreased

» Handguns «

Basilisk

Fixed an issue with the Akimbo Snakeshot Basilisk where its damage profile was higher than intended

FTAC Siege

Maximum Damage decreased

X13 Auto

Fixed an issue that caused the X13 Auto’s damage profile to be higher than intended

Maximum Damage decreased

» Shotguns «

MX Guardian

Maximum Damage decreased

Close-mid Damage decreased

Mid Damage decreased

Mid-far Damage decreased

Minimum Damage decreased

» Submachine Guns «

ISO 45 SMG of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

ISO 45

Fixed an issue with the ISO 45 causing its upper right leg damage to be lower than intended

Attachments

Ammunition

KV Broadside

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

Close-mid damage decreased

MX Guardian

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

Maximum Damage decreased

Close-mid Damage decreased

Mid Damage decreased

Maximum Damage Range increased

Close-mid Damage Range increased

Mid Damage Range decreased

Minimum Damage Range decreased

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Snipers with High Explosive rounds could be found from Ground Loot in Ranked Play matches

Fixed an issue where, after the Player’s squad was eliminated, the Player left the match and received a prompt to rejoin the match

Fixed an issue where Players were able to have infinite Super Jumps by using a second Temp V field upgrade

Fixed an issue where equipping the Semi-Auto Trigger on the MX Guardian shotgun will cause the range to reduce severely while fighting AI in DMZ

Fixed an issue where the Squad Loadout crate is missing the in-world icon until it is pinged

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from being able to use the Gulag Token if they lost the Gulag previously in the match