Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded July 24 patch notes: Weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and more

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have received a new minor update on July 24, and the details have been listed in the Season 4 Reloaded patch notes. After analyzing the latest data from the match results, the developers concluded that quite a few weapons were too overpowered after the mid-season patch, and as such, were in need of an immediate nerf.
These changes have gone live with the latest mini-update, and the adjustments have been listed in the patch notes mentioned below.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded July 24 patch notes
The following changes have been made to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the latest update of July 24, and their patch notes are as follows:
GLOBAL
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue impacting some Players receiving Battle Pass rewards correctly
- Fixed an issue where some Players couldn't open the Battle Pass
- Fixed an issue where the Player couldn’t access Division Rewards in Career & Rewards in Warzone Ranked Play
WARZONE
WEAPONS
» Assault Rifles «
Lachmann-556
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Mid-far Damage increased
- Headshot Multiplier decreased
- Neck Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased
M4
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased
- Lower Torso Multiplier decreased
TAQ-56
- Headshot Multiplier decreased
The new Tempest Razorback assault rifle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)
Tempus Razorback
- Minimum Damage increased
- Limb Multipliers increased
» Battle Rifles «
Cronen Squall (Full Auto)
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Close-mid Damage decreased
- Damage step added at Mid-range
- Minimum Damage decreased
- Headshot Multiplier decreased
» Handguns «
Basilisk
- Fixed an issue with the Akimbo Snakeshot Basilisk where its damage profile was higher than intended
FTAC Siege
- Maximum Damage decreased
X13 Auto
- Fixed an issue that caused the X13 Auto’s damage profile to be higher than intended
- Maximum Damage decreased
» Shotguns «
MX Guardian
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Close-mid Damage decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Mid-far Damage decreased
- Minimum Damage decreased
» Submachine Guns «
ISO 45 SMG of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)
ISO 45
- Fixed an issue with the ISO 45 causing its upper right leg damage to be lower than intended
Attachments
Ammunition
KV Broadside
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Close-mid damage decreased
MX Guardian
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Close-mid Damage decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Maximum Damage Range increased
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
- Mid Damage Range decreased
- Minimum Damage Range decreased
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Snipers with High Explosive rounds could be found from Ground Loot in Ranked Play matches
- Fixed an issue where, after the Player’s squad was eliminated, the Player left the match and received a prompt to rejoin the match
- Fixed an issue where Players were able to have infinite Super Jumps by using a second Temp V field upgrade
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Semi-Auto Trigger on the MX Guardian shotgun will cause the range to reduce severely while fighting AI in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where the Squad Loadout crate is missing the in-world icon until it is pinged
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from being able to use the Gulag Token if they lost the Gulag previously in the match