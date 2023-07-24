Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded July 24 patch notes: Weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty
By Manish Das
Modified Jul 24, 2023 23:11 IST
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded patch notes for July 24 update (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have received a new minor update on July 24, and the details have been listed in the Season 4 Reloaded patch notes. After analyzing the latest data from the match results, the developers concluded that quite a few weapons were too overpowered after the mid-season patch, and as such, were in need of an immediate nerf.

These changes have gone live with the latest mini-update, and the adjustments have been listed in the patch notes mentioned below.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded July 24 patch notes

youtube-cover

The following changes have been made to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the latest update of July 24, and their patch notes are as follows:

GLOBAL

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue impacting some Players receiving Battle Pass rewards correctly
  • Fixed an issue where some Players couldn't open the Battle Pass
  • Fixed an issue where the Player couldn’t access Division Rewards in Career & Rewards in Warzone Ranked Play

WARZONE

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifles « 

Lachmann-556

  • Maximum Damage decreased
  • Mid-far Damage increased
  • Headshot Multiplier decreased
  • Neck Multiplier decreased
  • Upper Torso Multiplier decreased

M4

  • Upper Torso Multiplier decreased
  • Lower Torso Multiplier decreased

TAQ-56

  • Headshot Multiplier decreased
The new Tempest Razorback assault rifle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Tempus Razorback

  • Minimum Damage increased
  • Limb Multipliers increased

» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall (Full Auto)

  • Maximum Damage decreased
  • Close-mid Damage decreased
  • Damage step added at Mid-range
  • Minimum Damage decreased
  • Headshot Multiplier decreased

» Handguns « 

Basilisk

  • Fixed an issue with the Akimbo Snakeshot Basilisk where its damage profile was higher than intended

FTAC Siege

  • Maximum Damage decreased

X13 Auto

  • Fixed an issue that caused the X13 Auto’s damage profile to be higher than intended
  • Maximum Damage decreased

» Shotguns « 

MX Guardian

  • Maximum Damage decreased
  • Close-mid Damage decreased
  • Mid Damage decreased
  • Mid-far Damage decreased
  • Minimum Damage decreased

» Submachine Guns « 

ISO 45 SMG of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

ISO 45

  • Fixed an issue with the ISO 45 causing its upper right leg damage to be lower than intended

Attachments

Ammunition

KV Broadside

  • 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
  • Close-mid damage decreased

MX Guardian

  • 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
  • Maximum Damage decreased
  • Close-mid Damage decreased
  • Mid Damage decreased
  • Maximum Damage Range increased
  • Close-mid Damage Range increased
  • Mid Damage Range decreased
  • Minimum Damage Range decreased

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where Snipers with High Explosive rounds could be found from Ground Loot in Ranked Play matches
  • Fixed an issue where, after the Player’s squad was eliminated, the Player left the match and received a prompt to rejoin the match
  • Fixed an issue where Players were able to have infinite Super Jumps by using a second Temp V field upgrade
  • Fixed an issue where equipping the Semi-Auto Trigger on the MX Guardian shotgun will cause the range to reduce severely while fighting AI in DMZ
  • Fixed an issue where the Squad Loadout crate is missing the in-world icon until it is pinged
  • Fixed an issue that prevented Players from being able to use the Gulag Token if they lost the Gulag previously in the match

