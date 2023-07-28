All new Operators coming to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are getting a lot of content with Season 5, including new weapons, Operators, maps, game modes, and more. The major update is scheduled to release next week on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, which will also be when the next Call of Duty game will be unveiled via an in-game battle royale event.

Leaks and rumors had already been circulating the internet regarding various new Operators that are planned to be added with Season 5, including significant collaborations with musicians like Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage. Since official information is now out, this article will cover all the new Operators being added to the two games with Season 5.

Which new Operators are being added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with Season 5?

Activision announced recently that all cosmetics from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will carry over to the next Call of Duty game, which is scheduled to release in November. Hence, all new Operators being added with Season 5 will also be available in the upcoming title if players choose to purchase or unlock them. These are:

Graves

Graves (Image via Activision)

Graves from the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, who was presumed dead, is making a return in Season 5. Further, details about how he survived the tank bombing will be unveiled during the season's storyline. This Operator will be available via the Battle Pass.

Oz

Oz (Image via Activision)

Oz, the face of Season 5, followed Operator Graves in the past, but is the leader of Shadow Company now. This Operator will be available via the Battle Pass.

Arthur (Blackcell)

Arthur (Image via Activision)

This Operator will be available for players who purchase Blackcell in Season 5 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Mila

Mila (Image via Activision)

There is currently no information about this Operator. Mila can be seen on the key art of Season 5, which could mean that she will have a significant role in the story that will be revealed upon launch. She will be available via the Battle Pass.

Velikan

Velikan (Image via Activision)

Velikan is the Shadow Company warden of Building 21, who has now left the area and is available for other operations. This Operator will be available via the Battle Pass.

Mace (Mid-Season)

Unrevealed Mace (Image via Activision)

Mace has been part of the Modern Warfare universe and is returning in Modern Warfare 2. More information about him will be revealed later as he will be added to the game with Season 5 Reloaded.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg (Image via Activision)

Snoop Dogg is returning to Call of Duty after making his appearance first in Vanguard. This Operator will be available in a purchasable bundle.

Nicki Minaj (Mid-season)

Nicki Minaj (Image via Activision)

Nicki Minaj was heavily rumored to be added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 via data leaks this month, and has now been confirmed to be added to the game as a playable Operator. However, she will not be available at the launch of Season 5, but with the mid-season Reloaded update. She will be available in a purchasable bundle.

21 Savage (Mid-season)

Unrevealed 21 Savage (Image via Activision)

21 Savage was also rumored to be added to the game as a playable character. His model has still not been revealed by the developers as he will become available with the Season 5 Reloaded update. This Operator will be available in a purchasable bundle.