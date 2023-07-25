Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 expected price and platforms explored

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly the next shooter title for supported platforms from Activision with a standard price tag. However, there have been no official confirmations or announcements about the game’s features, gameplay, and even its exact release date. Fortunately, we can guess the price of the upcoming game after considering past trends and Modern Warfare 2 pricing.

Modern Warfare 3 is surrounded by a lot of hype, similar to its predecessor. The heaps of unconfirmed leaks have contributed to this and brought excitement to the community. The player base may get back a lot of mechanics like reload cancel in Activision’s new title. MW3 is expected to be a next-generation triple-A title which could cause a bump in its price.

This article will outline the expected price and supported platforms for MW3.

Modern Warfare 3 expected price for all platforms

Modern Warfare 3 gameplay screenshot (Image via Call of Duty)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will come with a price for a premium title and run on various platforms. The game can be expected to be released with a base price in the range of $60 to $70. Considering the launch of Modern Warfare 2, the publisher might include a starting base edition alongside an upgraded bundle similar to the MW2 Vault Edition.

The upgrade would likely cost another $20 to $30 and close the total cost at around $100. It is important to note that the prices mentioned here are assumptions and not the final cost that would be available at the game's launch. The $70 price tag is currently uniform across almost all triple-A titles, and Activision is likely to follow past trends.

Modern Warfare 3 all supported platforms

Modern Warfare 3 original gameplay picture (Image via Call of Duty)

MW3 will release just after a year of Modern Warfare 2, so we can assume it will share similar platforms. The most educated guesses would be MW3’s availability on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. PC users can probably play the game on Battle.net and Steam.

A recent leak suggested that the upcoming shooter's User Interface (UI) might be similar to Modern Warfare 2. This could also mean that MW3 would share a common platform with MW2 and Warzone 2 with features like cross-progression enabled. Integrating the latest Call of Duty titles under a common umbrella would be crucial to improve accessibility and gameplay experience.

The new title might deliver on the promise of an improved gaming experience with the classic movement and gunplay mechanics that the community demands. It would help Activision bring back a chunk of the inactive player base and seasoned players.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Twitter pages of Activision and other developer studios for the latest announcements. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.