Warzone 2 players bash Izzy Operator as it looks like a "Fortnite character"

Warzone 2 fans are disappointed as the new Operator Izzy looks more like a "Fortnite character" than a Call of Duty one. With Activision leaning more towards microtransactions and releasing one cosmetic collection after another, fans have been showing their dissatisfaction with the state of this title for a long time. They feel the game has become more about skins and Operators. Moreover, the released cosmetics are not always to their liking.

Here's what one individual said about the bundle's Operator skin:

As Activision has released the brand new Izzy bundle, fans have taken to Reddit to bash the publisher for bringing so much paid content into this game. Let's look at what the community had to say about the matter.

Warzone 2 fans on Reddit are disappointed as Activision releases Fortnite-like Izzy Operator bundle

Previously named Izanami, the Izzy Operator bundle is a new inclusion in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 this season. Compared to Fortnite, Call of Duty has always been known for its gritty settings and Operators with combat backgrounds.

The primary reason that fans love COD so much is its realistic portrayal of war and arcade playstyle. However, according to many, Activision pushing more crossovers involving pop culture entities has seen a massive surge in colorful cosmetics and Operators that don't go with this game's atmosphere.

A user named u/Motakka posted a thread on Reddit, and here is what the reaction from the community is regarding the Izzy Operator.

User Licensed_Ignorance replied to the thread and mocked Activision as the Operator looked like a "Fortnite character," in their opinion. To this, another Redditor had this to say:

However, some Warzone 2 gamers in the community disagree with this viewpoint. BigLeo69420 states that they don't play COD to be immersed in reality, and there are games like Hell Let Loose and other tactical shooters for that. Warzone 2 is about having mindless fun. Hence, it doesn't hurt to see goofy characters here and there in the battle royale, according to certain people.

Some users also pointed out that buying a new Operator bundle is useless, as it is only good as long as Activision supports the game. After the live service ends, their money goes into a vein, as the Operators don't carry over.

Thankfully, a recent leak suggests the case won't be the same for Modern Warfare 3. According to various sources, bundles and Operators from MW2 will also be available in the next title. However, the debate remains if Call of Duty is becoming Fortnite or not.