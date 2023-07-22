Modern Warfare 3 (2023) release date reportedly leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is just a few months from launch. Although there is no official word on the date, there are several leaks that hint at a potential release date. From insider reports to statements by a Federal Judge, MW3 is most certainly launching this November. But it is not just the release date. Many other crucial dates, including the game's beta phase, early access, and more, have been leaked.

The long-rumored Call of Duty 2023 launch was only recently confirmed to be MW3. COD launches a new game annually, a trend that has continued since 2005. However, after Modern Warfare 2's launch, there were a lot of rumors that suggested that 2023 would see no new releases.

However, rumors soon started surfacing, hinting that there would be a standalone game launching in 2023. Although the title of the game was debated by many, a recent DMCA notice by Activision confirmed it to be Modern Warfare 3. That said, this article will look closer at the leaked release dates for MW3 (2023).

When is Modern Warfare 3 (2023) going to release?

The release date of Modern Warfare 3 leaked (2023) (Image via Activision)

The release date for Modern Warfare 3 (2023) is not yet confirmed by official sources, but fans should know that it will most certainly be arriving this November. Recently, in the FTC vs. Microsoft court hearing, the US Federal Judge confirmed that Call of Duty 2023 will be released in November.

This coincides with the previously leaked dates by industry insiders who revealed the dates for the game's Beta testing phase, Campaign Early Access, and Final launch. These dates are:

Beta weekend 1: October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023 Beta weekend 2: October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023 Campaign Early Access: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Full release: November 10, 2023

The title is rumored to be cross-gen and will be playable on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

So to answer the question of when is Modern Warfare 3 releasing, it is on track to go live on November 10, 2023. However, it is worth noting here that these are merely leaks, and except for the release window of November, the actual dates are yet to be confirmed.

That covers everything you need to know about the release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023). The upcoming title is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, the studio behind Call of Duty games like Advanced Warfare, World War 2, and Vanguard. It is worth mentioning here that Sledgehammer Games also worked with Infinity Ward on the original MW3.

