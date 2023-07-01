Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 'Izanami' Bundle got reportedly renamed

Izanami Bundle is an upcoming in-game DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Although fans expected it to arrive in Season, the bundle is reportedly delayed due to an issue with its name. Based on reports by Call of Duty Hub on Twitter, the bundle was apparently removed and delayed due to its name "Izanami," which in reverse read, "I m a nazi."

In Japanese mythology, Izanami is the primordial goddess of creation and death. When the bundle was revealed during the Season 4 road map, fans were excited to get their hands on it. It featured an Operator with bright and colorful attire that grabbed the attention of fans.

However, details about the bundle were limited. In fact, even the release date for the bundle wasn't revealed, and the roadmap only mentioned that it would go live during Season 4.

When does the Izanami Bundle release in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Call of Duty Hub @WarzoneQG CoD bundle ‘Izanamai’ was DELAYED because of what it spelt backwards 🤨



Release day is currently unknown… CoD bundle ‘Izanamai’ was DELAYED because of what it spelt backwards 🤨Release day is currently unknown… https://t.co/T0iBgdcsYd

As mentioned earlier, the Izanami Bundle is reportedly delayed due to issues related to its name. Based on reports by reputed Call of Duty leaker 'Task Force Leakers 141' on Twitter, the upcoming bundle will be renamed 'Trance Pack Izzy,' with "Izzy" being one of the aliases for Izanami Operator. It is expected to arrive next week on July 5, 2023, which was previously speculated to be the release date for the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Once the bundle goes live, players can buy it from the Featured section of their in-game store. Although the cost for the bundle isn't revealed yet, it is expected to cost 2400 CP (COD Points), which roughly translates to $20 in real-world currency.

Details about the bundle's contents are also quite vague. But based on the promotional material for this bundle, players can expect the “Izzy” Operator skin, a Kastov 762 or Kastov 74u Blueprint, a Victus XMR Blueprint, and other in-game items such as Emblems, Stickers, Loading Screen, Calling Cards, and more.

This is all there is to know about the upcoming 'Izzy' Bundle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It is worth noting that Activision didn't officially state the release dates and the reasons for the rename.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes