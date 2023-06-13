Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded: Expected release date, new Gulag, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is just around the corner and is set to bring a host of incredible changes. First and foremost, the title will be renamed to Warzone. Moreover, a new Battle Royale map called Vondel will be added to the game. But that's not all, Season 4 will add new gameplay features such as Vengeance Icon, Resurgence Timers, and more.

However, these changes and additions are set to arrive at the launch. With an entire season ahead, Call of Duty usually adds new content in the mid-season update to keep things fresh for all. As seen with previous announcements, this time around too the developers have revealed what fans can expect in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

That said, this article will take a look at the expected release date for Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded and everything that fans can expect from the update.

When is Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone 2 expected to go live?

Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded is expected to go live halfway through Season 4. Usually, a season lasts somewhere between 55 and 75 days, and a new update arrives on a Wednesday. That said since Season 4 will arrive on June 14, 2023, and we consider that a season 4 lasts for 55 days minimum, then it can be speculated that Season 4 Reloaded will go live on July 12, 2023.

However, if Season 4 lasts for 75 days, then there are two potential release dates for Season 4 Reloaded - July 19 or July 26. However, it is worth noting here that they are merely speculations and not official dates. Also, Activision tends to switch updates for a new season, as seen previously with the Season 2 update, which was delayed by two weeks.

What to expect in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S04-Roadmap



New Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launch

Six additional MP maps across various modes

New season of Warzone and MWII Ranked Play Everything you need to know about Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII is hereNew Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launchSix additional MP maps across various modesNew season of Warzone and MWII Ranked Play Everything you need to know about Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII is here 👉 bit.ly/S04-Roadmap🏠 New Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launch📍 Six additional MP maps across various modes📈 New season of Warzone and MWII Ranked Play https://t.co/JckDzS4X5l

At the moment, three major interesting changes are anticipated. They include the traditional Battle Royale mode on Vondel, a new Vondel Gulag, the Occupation Scan Public Event, and a new [[REDACTED]] quest. Apart from these additions, players can expect two new Operators and a brand-new Shotgun.

Based on what has been revealed, here's what fans need to know:

1) Traditional Battle Royale mode on Vondel and new Gulag

Vondel Gulag (Image via Activision)

At launch, Vondel will only be a Resurgence map. However, the traditional Battle Royale modes will become available in Season 4 Reloaded. Since, Gulag isn't available in Resurgence, a new Vondel Gulag will also join the map when the mid-season update goes live.

2) [[REDACTED]] Shotgun

Although new details have been revealed, fans can expect a new Shotgun to join the arsenal in Season 4 Reloaded. The name of the weapon is yet to announced. However, since Season 3 update introduced an updated variant of the classic Intervention Sniper Rifle from the original Modern Warfare 2, players are now anticipating a revamped Model 1887 - one of the most lethal weapons in the original game.

3) Butch and Izzy Operator

Izzy and Butch Operators (Images via Activision)

Two new Operators will join Warzone 2 in Season 4 Reloaded - Izzy and Butch. However, Call of Duty has been secretive about them. Although Izzy has been revealed, her background is still a mystery. Similarly, Butch's identity is yet to be unveiled as well.

The developer has also stated that players can expect something "extraordinary" to be added to the current roster of Operators in the mid-season update.

This is all there is to know about Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded at the moment. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more exciting news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes