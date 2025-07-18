  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • COD players are reportedly getting banned for exploiting Plunder mode in Warzone

COD players are reportedly getting banned for exploiting Plunder mode in Warzone

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:55 GMT
COD players are reportedly getting banned for exploiting in Plunder mode in Warzone
COD players are reportedly getting banned for going AFK in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Plunder mode in Warzone has seen AFK players for a long time; however, now they're getting banned for it. Call of Duty players are reporting permabans for AKF offences, and the reports are flooding various forums and social media platforms. Specifically, going AFK in the Plunder mode in Warzone results in quick permabans.

Ad

Popular COD leaker @TheGhostOfHope also addressed the reports through their X handle and advised players not to use the exploit any longer. Here's more.

Players are getting permabanned in COD for going AFK in the Plunder mode in Warzone

AFK players in the Plunder mode in Warzone are a common sight. People often resort to this tactic to farm XP without having to put in a lot of effort. It's a simple and easy exploit that allows COD players to take a break from gaming without missing out on the XP.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Unfortunately, Activision may have just put an end to this. Recent reports suggest that many players, even those with clean records, have been permabanned for going AFK in the Plunder mode in Warzone. The developers may be treating this as a form of boosting, which is not appreciated anywhere in the gaming community.

The reports increased significantly recently, and on July 18, 2025, even @TheGhostOfHope addressed the situation. The popular Call of Duty source asked players to not use this exploit anymore. It gets even more serious when one realises that they may not be able to appeal the bans.

Ad

A Reddit post published on the same day also informs players that there may be no way to get their account back after being permabanned for this offence. AFKing has not been a major offence previously, but after the recent update, Activision may have made this new change. So far, there is no word from the officials.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications