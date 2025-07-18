COD players are reportedly getting banned for exploiting Plunder mode in Warzone

The Plunder mode in Warzone has seen AFK players for a long time; however, now they're getting banned for it. Call of Duty players are reporting permabans for AKF offences, and the reports are flooding various forums and social media platforms. Specifically, going AFK in the Plunder mode in Warzone results in quick permabans.Popular COD leaker @TheGhostOfHope also addressed the reports through their X handle and advised players not to use the exploit any longer. Here's more.Players are getting permabanned in COD for going AFK in the Plunder mode in WarzoneAFK players in the Plunder mode in Warzone are a common sight. People often resort to this tactic to farm XP without having to put in a lot of effort. It's a simple and easy exploit that allows COD players to take a break from gaming without missing out on the XP.Unfortunately, Activision may have just put an end to this. Recent reports suggest that many players, even those with clean records, have been permabanned for going AFK in the Plunder mode in Warzone. The developers may be treating this as a form of boosting, which is not appreciated anywhere in the gaming community.The reports increased significantly recently, and on July 18, 2025, even @TheGhostOfHope addressed the situation. The popular Call of Duty source asked players to not use this exploit anymore. It gets even more serious when one realises that they may not be able to appeal the bans.A Reddit post published on the same day also informs players that there may be no way to get their account back after being permabanned for this offence. AFKing has not been a major offence previously, but after the recent update, Activision may have made this new change. So far, there is no word from the officials.Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:Call of Duty is completely broken after CODToons event went live in Warzone and Black Ops 6Call of Duty Next details for Black Ops 7 leakedHow to get American Dad Stan Smith Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone