Call of Duty is completely broken after CODToons event went live in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The new CODToons event for Warzone and Black Ops 6 is now live, and the hype leading up to it was massive. Call of Duty developers have been teasing this update for a while, and players seemed to be really excited to see something fresh and wild. However, things quickly took a turn, as thousands of players were not even able to get into the game, triggering massive backlash online.

On that note, here’s everything we know about the current state of the CODToons event.

CODToons event causes major login issues in Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops 6

Ever since the CODToons event went live, numerous players across both Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops 6 have reported being stuck on the “Connecting to Online Services” screen. The issue appears to be affecting both PC and console users from around the world. Even trying common fixes, such as verifying the game files, reinstalling the game, or resetting the network, did not seem to help, which led people to share their frustrations online through platforms such as X and Reddit.

While many fans were excited about this fresh update, the current technical issues have affected the launch of the CODToons event. The good news is that the developers have acknowledged the problem and confirmed (through the official COD updates account) that they are investigating it. As of now, there’s no confirmed timeline for when the issue will be fully resolved.

Expand Tweet

However, the response from the Call of Duty developers' team was not much appreciated by the fans. The comment section under the official acknowledgement post is full of negative replies from angry fans pointing out various other problems with the game. The comments brought up criticisms on how long it took the developers to respond, as well as other issues such as unfair bans and unnecessary visual changes to the game's Resurgence mode.

That's everything you need to know about this situation. For now, the only thing players can do is keep an eye on the official @CODUpdates account on X for real-time updates.

