How to play Resurgence Casual in Warzone

Resurgence Casual is a new mode introduced in Warzone with the Season 4 Reloaded update. It draws inspiration from Battle Royale Casual, which launched in Season 3 and quickly gained popularity for blending bots with real players, creating a more relaxed and accessible gameplay experience.

This article covers everything you need to know about Resurgence Casual, including how to play it in Warzone.

Resurgence Casual in Warzone explained

Starting from Season 4 Reloaded, which launched on July 2, 2025, at 9 am PT, Resurgence Casual is now available to play in Warzone. Simply head to the Warzone menu and select the mode from the playlist.

If you're wondering whether there are any changes to the gameplay, structurally, there aren’t. The ruleset remains the same as the standard Resurgence mode. The only key difference is the inclusion of bots alongside real players.

There will still be real players in the lobby, but the overall challenge is significantly reduced, as many opponents will be AI-controlled bots. Each lobby consists of 44 players:

12 players

32 bots

The mode follows the same core rules: your squad must be the last team standing. Respawns are enabled, meaning you’ll automatically return to the match if your squad is still alive. However, if the entire squad is eliminated, the match ends for your team.

This mode is a great opportunity for new players to learn Warzone Resurgence’s mechanics in a less intense and challenging environment. It allows them to familiarize themselves with gameplay elements more easily than in standard lobbies.

Even experienced players can hop into this casual version of Resurgence to warm up or enjoy a more relaxed match without facing much competition.

That said, it's important to note that this casual mode has limited game progression. Matches played in this mode do not count toward your in-game stats, nor do they contribute toward eligibility for Resurgence Ranked Play.

Resurgence Casual also has the potential to become a popular mode. When Battle Royale Casual was introduced, it was initially available only for quads. However, due to its early success, the developers quickly added more squad options, including solos, while temporarily removing solos from the standard Battle Royale.

This sparked backlash from the community, prompting the developers to reintroduce solos to the standard mode while also retaining them in Battle Royale Casual.

Given this precedent, Resurgence Casual may follow a similar path. Over time, we’ll see whether the mode gains popularity and whether the developers expand it by adding more squad options.

Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything we know

That covers everything you need to know about Resurgence Casual in Warzone.

