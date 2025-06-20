"Don't replace core modes" COD fans urge developer to bring back solos in Warzone

With the recent playlist updates that began on May 29, 2025, Warzone Battle Royale Solos was removed and replaced with Solos in the Battle Royale Casual mode. When this change was first introduced, the developers clarified it was a trial-and-error approach to see how the community would respond.

Ad

However, many players have since voiced their thoughts, with one popular content creator on X, @CODMunityGG, expressed their disappointment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I used to love solos, but since regular solos were removed and we’re stuck playing against bots… what’s even the point?

Please, @RavenSoftware, bring back real solos. Keep casuals if you want, just don’t replace core modes."

CODMunity began the post by stating they have "zero desire" to play Warzone now, when no one else is online. Previously, they would jump into Solos to pass the time, but with the mode now removed, they no longer enjoy playing Casual Solos against bots. They miss the real challenge that came with the original Warzone Battle Royale Solos mode.

Ad

Following this, a wave of similar comments was seen, with many users agreeing with @CODMunityGG’s sentiments.

One user, @FakeJ00712, wrote:

“Agree. I find myself hopping off the game a lot earlier than before. Wish they would bring regular solos back as I have no interest in killing bots all night.”

This user was straightforward, stating that they’re losing interest in Warzone and are playing it less frequently. Their main frustration is the lack of real challenge, as they don't enjoy fighting bots for adrenaline-filled moments.

Ad

Another player, @p609960, echoed this frustration:

“Please escalate this, it’s unbearable. I clearly stopped playing even though I’ve been here since March 2020 (with a pretty high volume of play).”

They mentioned being a consistent player since Warzone’s launch in 2020, but the removal of Solos has driven them away. Their reasoning was simple: they don’t want to play Duos or Quads when no friends are online. Playing with random teammates often leads to muted mics, early quits after first deaths, and a ruined match experience. For players like them, Solos offered a meaningful experience.

Ad

@818CALICANE also supported with a proposed solution:

“Gotta agree with this…bring back core on regular BR and do a trio and duo for casuals.”

They emphasized that Solos is crucial to core Battle Royale and suggested moving Duos and Trios to the Casual playlist instead, allowing squad variety without compromising the core Warzone experience.

Meanwhile, @MBERRz_ shared their disappointment:

“Facts! I usually play every night after work but now I don’t really feel like playing anymore!”

Ad

They explained that after a long day, Solos offered a relaxing, stress-free gameplay. Without it, they no longer feel motivated to play anymore.

X comments (Image via X)

Many others are on the same boat with comments like “100% agree!”, “Couldn’t agree more,” and similar reactions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, one user, @orellidagod, had a different perspective. They praised the limited-time mode Clash, calling it “amazing,” and noted that it helped improve their performance in standard BR matches.

X comments (Image via X)

There’s also growing support for a Ranked Solos mode, with several players suggesting additions like,

Ad

“A ranked Solos would be dope too.”

“Ranked Warzone Solos would be brilliant.”

Also read: Rivals event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to unlock them

Players want the core Warzone Battle Royale Solos mode back in the game

The above comments are just a handful among many, indicating a clear demand from the community to bring back the core Battle Royale Solos mode.

Ad

Many justified this by pointing out that Solos served as the perfect mode when no friends were online. It gave them a chance to enjoy the game on their own terms. With that option gone, their only alternative is Casual Solos, where they’re forced to play against bots.

When the developers first introduced Casual Solos, they explained their reasoning. They mentioned that when Battle Royale Casual Quads was added, it quickly gained popularity within the community. Based on that, they decided to expand squad-based options. They acknowledged that this might be a compromise for players who prefer Solos, but emphasized the move was aimed at achieving “larger engagement with other playlist options.”

Ad

However, they also stated that player feedback and active monitoring of user performance would guide future decisions. So if the community continues to share their thoughtful feedback, there’s a strong chance the developers may reconsider and bring back the core Warzone Battle Royale Solos in a future playlist update.

Also read: How to unlock Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More