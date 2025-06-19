How to unlock Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Shatter Blast, an ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies, is now available to unlock through the Rivals event. This is a returning ammo mod previously seen in earlier Zombies titles. Like before, it triggers random explosive effects on enemies, making it a powerful benefit while fighting the undead.
This guide explains how to unlock the Shatter Blast ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
How to get the Shatter Blast ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies
To unlock the Shatter Blast ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you need to gather 43,000 XP. The Rivals event features various rewards, each tied to a specific XP milestone. Reaching 43,000 XP is relatively easy and can be achieved in just a few matches. Once you achieve this target, you’ll unlock the ammo mod and a Double Weapon XP Token.
After unlocking it, you can equip the mod during a match by visiting the Arsenal Machine and purchasing it for 500 Salvage.
Available Augments for Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Using Augments can further enhance the performance of the Shatter Blast ammo mod, but you’ll need to research them first. There are six Augments in total, three major and three minor, but you can only equip one major and one minor Augment at a time.
Here are the available Augments for the ammo mod:
Major Augments
- Big Game: Can be used against Elite enemies. Expect an impressively sized explosion.
- Blast Chain: On explosion, three additional explosions occur in rapid succession.
- Blast Repair: For every enemy that has its armor destroyed by the Ammo Mod, armor health will be restored for the player.
Minor Augments
- Blast Zone: Increase the size of the explosion.
- Blast Boost: Increase the explosion damage.
- Blast Wave: Normal enemies are knocked down by the explosion.
All available Rivals event rewards
Here’s the full list of rewards available as part of the Rivals event, along with their corresponding XP requirements:
