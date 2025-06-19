How to unlock Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jun 19, 2025 20:14 GMT
Exploring the unlocking criteria for Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)
This guide will help you unlock Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Shatter Blast, an ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies, is now available to unlock through the Rivals event. This is a returning ammo mod previously seen in earlier Zombies titles. Like before, it triggers random explosive effects on enemies, making it a powerful benefit while fighting the undead.

This guide explains how to unlock the Shatter Blast ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to get the Shatter Blast ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To unlock the Shatter Blast ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you need to gather 43,000 XP. The Rivals event features various rewards, each tied to a specific XP milestone. Reaching 43,000 XP is relatively easy and can be achieved in just a few matches. Once you achieve this target, you’ll unlock the ammo mod and a Double Weapon XP Token.

Rivals event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Activision)
After unlocking it, you can equip the mod during a match by visiting the Arsenal Machine and purchasing it for 500 Salvage.

Available Augments for Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Using Augments can further enhance the performance of the Shatter Blast ammo mod, but you’ll need to research them first. There are six Augments in total, three major and three minor, but you can only equip one major and one minor Augment at a time.

Here are the available Augments for the ammo mod:

Major Augments

  • Big Game: Can be used against Elite enemies. Expect an impressively sized explosion.
  • Blast Chain: On explosion, three additional explosions occur in rapid succession.
  • Blast Repair: For every enemy that has its armor destroyed by the Ammo Mod, armor health will be restored for the player.

Minor Augments

  • Blast Zone: Increase the size of the explosion.
  • Blast Boost: Increase the explosion damage.
  • Blast Wave: Normal enemies are knocked down by the explosion.
All available Rivals event rewards

Here’s the full list of rewards available as part of the Rivals event, along with their corresponding XP requirements:

RewardsRequired XP
1) “Vote Adler” Emblem
2) “Vote Stitch” Emblem		15,000 XP
3) 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token
4) Shatter Blast Ammo Mod (Zombies)		43,000 XP
5) “Arch-Nemesis” Loading Screen86,000 XP
6) “Team Shades” Weapon Sticker
7) “Team Masks” Weapon Sticker		144,000 XP
8) “Adlearned” Calling Card
9) “Stitched View” Calling Card		215,000 XP
10) 1 hr Double XP Token299,000 XP
11) “Head to Head” Weapon Charm396,000 XP
12) Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod (Attachment)504,000 XP
13) Grim Reaper Scorestreak
14) Three “On the House” Gobblegums		622,000 XP
15) “Sworn Rivals” Jackal PDW SMG Blueprint
16) “Sworn Rivals BlackCell” Jackal PDW SMG Blueprint (Exclusive to BlackCell owners)		Mastery Reward (Unlock all previous rewards)
About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
