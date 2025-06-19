How to unlock Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Shatter Blast, an ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies, is now available to unlock through the Rivals event. This is a returning ammo mod previously seen in earlier Zombies titles. Like before, it triggers random explosive effects on enemies, making it a powerful benefit while fighting the undead.

Ad

This guide explains how to unlock the Shatter Blast ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to get the Shatter Blast ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To unlock the Shatter Blast ammo mod in Black Ops 6 Zombies, you need to gather 43,000 XP. The Rivals event features various rewards, each tied to a specific XP milestone. Reaching 43,000 XP is relatively easy and can be achieved in just a few matches. Once you achieve this target, you’ll unlock the ammo mod and a Double Weapon XP Token.

Ad

Trending

Rivals event rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Activision)

After unlocking it, you can equip the mod during a match by visiting the Arsenal Machine and purchasing it for 500 Salvage.

Ad

Available Augments for Shatter Blast in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Using Augments can further enhance the performance of the Shatter Blast ammo mod, but you’ll need to research them first. There are six Augments in total, three major and three minor, but you can only equip one major and one minor Augment at a time.

Here are the available Augments for the ammo mod:

Ad

Major Augments

Big Game: Can be used against Elite enemies. Expect an impressively sized explosion.

Can be used against Elite enemies. Expect an impressively sized explosion. Blast Chain: On explosion, three additional explosions occur in rapid succession.

On explosion, three additional explosions occur in rapid succession. Blast Repair: For every enemy that has its armor destroyed by the Ammo Mod, armor health will be restored for the player.

Minor Augments

Blast Zone: Increase the size of the explosion.

Increase the size of the explosion. Blast Boost: Increase the explosion damage.

Increase the explosion damage. Blast Wave: Normal enemies are knocked down by the explosion.

Ad

All available Rivals event rewards

Here’s the full list of rewards available as part of the Rivals event, along with their corresponding XP requirements:

Rewards Required XP 1) “Vote Adler” Emblem

2) “Vote Stitch” Emblem 15,000 XP 3) 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token

4) Shatter Blast Ammo Mod (Zombies) 43,000 XP 5) “Arch-Nemesis” Loading Screen 86,000 XP 6) “Team Shades” Weapon Sticker

7) “Team Masks” Weapon Sticker 144,000 XP 8) “Adlearned” Calling Card

9) “Stitched View” Calling Card 215,000 XP 10) 1 hr Double XP Token 299,000 XP 11) “Head to Head” Weapon Charm 396,000 XP 12) Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod (Attachment) 504,000 XP 13) Grim Reaper Scorestreak

14) Three “On the House” Gobblegums 622,000 XP 15) “Sworn Rivals” Jackal PDW SMG Blueprint

16) “Sworn Rivals BlackCell” Jackal PDW SMG Blueprint (Exclusive to BlackCell owners) Mastery Reward (Unlock all previous rewards)

Ad

Also read: How to unlock Sworn Rivals Weapon Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More