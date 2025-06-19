How to unlock Sworn Rivals Weapon Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free

The Sworn Rivals is a free weapon blueprint that players can unlock in Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the Rivals Event. The event went live on June 19, 2025, at 10 AM PT, offering several rewards, with the Sworn Rivals blueprint for the PDW SMG being one of the main highlights.
though the event was delayed by a week, it is now live for a limited time - till July 3, 2025. So before the opportunity slips away, jump in, start grinding, and unlock the Sworn Rivals blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to unlock the weapon blueprint for free in the game.
How to get the Sworn Rivals Weapon Blueprint in Black Ops 6 and Warzone for free
The Sworn Rivals weapon blueprint for the PDW SMG is the mastery reward for the Rivals event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. If you're unfamiliar with the term "mastery reward," here's a quick explanation: it's the final reward you receive after unlocking all the base rewards in an event.
In the Rivals Event, there are 14 base rewards, and once you unlock all of them, you’ll automatically receive the weapon blueprint as the mastery reward.
To unlock all 14 base rewards, you need to accumulate a total of 622,000 XP. Once you hit this milestone, all 14 prizes will be unlocked, and the mastery reward will be granted.
BlackCell owners are in for an extra treat, as they will receive an additional mastery reward called the Sworn Rivals BlackCell blueprint for the same weapon.
Earning XP is straightforward, just play your preferred mode: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. XP will be accumulated automatically as you play, so all it takes is a bit of time and consistent gameplay.
Once you've earned the required XP, all the rewards will be yours.
Here’s the list of all the rewards in the Rivals event, along with the XP milestones required to unlock them:
