Call of Duty: World War II is officially coming to Xbox Game Pass. After Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, fans have been waiting for the iconic Call of Duty games to arrive on Game Pass. While the latest titles have been added to the subscription service, Xbox was still hush-hush about when the older games would come. The latest announcement has revealed that the first old Call of Duty game to arrive on Xbox Game Pass will be World War II.

If you want to learn more about Call of Duty: World War II on Xbox Game Pass, read below.

When does Call of Duty: World War II arrive on Xbox Game Pass?

Call of Duty: World War II will officially be available to play on Xbox Game Pass starting from June 30, 2025. We have yet to receive the exact time of the game's arrival. Released in 2017, Call of Duty: World War II is the first World War II game published by Activision. Later, Call of Duty: Vanguard was released as a sequel to the same title.

Players with Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass subscriptions will be able to play the iconic Call of Duty title for free. Although World War II is not the most popular COD in history, its arrival on Xbox Game Pass is definitely a start. With Black Ops 7 releasing this year, going back to older Call of Duty titles before the release would be a good step for reintroducing the iconic franchise to new players.

Not just Call of Duty: World War II, Xbox is adding a bunch of games to the subscription service on the same day. Here is a list of all the other titles coming to Xbox Game Pass on June 30:

Rematch

Warcraft Remastered

Warcraft 2 Remastered

Warcraft 3 Reforged

Against The Storm

Little Nightmares 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Star Trucker

Wildfrost

Volcano Princess

