Warzone playlist update (June 11-18, 2025): Everything we know

The Warzone playlist update (June 11-18, 2025) is now live. This update brings no changes and is an exact copy of the previous playlist. Since the last update introduced two new modes, there was nothing new to add this time. Instead, everything has been kept the same to allow players more time to enjoy the currently available modes.

This playlist went live on June 11 and will remain active for one week, ending on June 18, 2025, after that another playlist will be released when we can expect a few changes.

This article outlines the current Warzone playlist update (June 11-18, 2025), including all available maps and modes during this period.

Warzone playlist update (June 11-18, 2025): All available maps and modes

Here is the list of maps and modes available in the current Warzone playlist update (June 11-18, 2025):

Battle Royale (Duos, Quads) - Verdansk

Verdansk Ranked Play BR (Trios) - Verdansk

Verdansk Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads) - Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island Clash 52v52 (Quads) - Verdansk (Limited-time mode)

Verdansk (Limited-time mode) Plunder (Quads) - Verdansk

Verdansk Battle Royale Casual (Solos, Quads) - Verdansk

As mentioned earlier, the previous playlist introduced two new modes: the limited-time mode Clash and Battle Royale Casual Solos. Clash is a 52v52 mode with 15-minute matches that combines Team Deathmatch and Domination elements. It’s only available for a limited time, and it’s uncertain whether it will return in the future.

Battle Royale Casual Solos puts players against both real opponents and bots, offering a more relaxed and casual gameplay experience. When this mode was first introduced, it was only available in the Quads option. However, it quickly became a fan favorite, so the developers wanted to add more squad options, which led to the introduction of the Solos option. Its retention in the current playlist suggests that it has met the developers’ expectations.

As for new content, there won't be any major additions to modes or maps until the Season 4 Reloaded update. During Reloaded, Warzone is expected to receive three new modes: Havoc Royale LTM, Resurgence Casual, and Resurgence Ranked Play.

That covers everything you need to know about the current Warzone playlist update (June 11-18, 2025), as well as upcoming additions to Warzone in the near future.

