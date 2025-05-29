What is Clash in Warzone? New 52v52 LTM explained

Clash is a Team Deathmatch LTM in Warzone, reintroduced with the Season 4 update. It is now live, and a total of 104 players can fight against each other in this mode. Players are divided into 13 squads of four, with two teams each consisting of 52 members. The objective is to gather 500 points within a 15-minute match to secure victory.

At the beginning, each team is provided with their preferred loadouts so they can start engaging right away. The matches will be played in some of the POIs in Verdansk, without any circle closure mechanism.

Read on to learn more about the new Clash mode in Warzone.

Everything you need to know about Clash in Warzone

Clash allows players to fight against each other in and around some specific POIs within Verdansk. The name of the mode reflects the intense gunfight that players can expect during gameplay. In this mode, players are divided into two teams of 52 each, which are again split into 13 quad squads per side.

A picture from Clash mode gameplay in Warzone Verdansk (Image via Activision)

The match lasts 15 minutes, and the objective is simple: to gather 500 points within that time. In this mode, players won’t face any circle closure or receive last stand benefits from the Survivor Perk; instead, their loadouts are available immediately for early engagements.

They can accumulate points for their teams by eliminating enemies, completing contracts, or capturing Domination Points. For a better understanding, here is the point allocation algorithm for this mode:

1 point: Per enemy elimination

Per enemy elimination 2 points: Per enemy elimination with Double Down Power Up

Per enemy elimination with Double Down Power Up 5 points: Per Contract completed

Per Contract completed 10 points: To capture a Domination Point (Flag)

To capture a Domination Point (Flag) 10 points: To capture a Bonus Crate or a Cash Crate

All available locations of Clash in Verdansk

As mentioned earlier, the matches are set across specific areas within Verdansk, covering various POIs. Here are all the POIs around where players can expect to fight:

The matches are set across specific POIs in Verdansk (Image via Activision)

Quarry

Boneyard

Farmland

Promenade (East)

All available vehicles in Clash mode

Since Verdansk is a large map, there are quite a few vehicles for players to use to navigate the area and capture their desired spot. Here are all the vehicles that players can access in this LTM:

A picture of Polaris RZR Pro R 4 that players can access from the said mode (Image via Activision)

Heli

Cargo Truck

LTV (Light Tactical Vehicle)

Polaris RZR Pro R 4

All available contracts to complete in Clash Mode

There are three contracts players can complete in this mode. Each will contribute 5 points to the team’s total, making it 15 points if all three are completed. Here are all the contracts that players can complete:

Scavenger

Search and Destroy

Recon

The Search and Destroy contract is now available exclusively for Clash mode, but it will later be introduced for Battle Royale, Resurgence, and Plunder modes as well, through the mid-season update.

All in-match events in Clash mode

Players will encounter various events in this mode, many of which are also seen in Battle Royale matches. Here are all the available events:

Players can expect five in-match events from this mode (Image via Activision)

Domination Points

Bonus Points Crates

Clash Firesale

Cash Crates

Power Surge

Here’s a brief overview of the events and how to participate

Domination Points

This event features three single-capture Dom Points (flags) that appear on Verdansk. These will respawn throughout the match, and the first team to reach and capture one of them earns a reward of 10 points.

Bonus Points Crates

During this event, four crates drop from a cargo plane and land at the center of Verdansk. The player teams must locate and capture these crates for an additional 10 points from each.

Clash Firesale

The Clash Firesale event introduces two Portable Buy Stations in each team's backfield for a limited time of two minutes. During this period, all loot crates are restocked, and the amount of cash found inside the crates is also increased.

Cash Crates

Similar to the Bonus Point Crate event, this one allows a team to capture one or more of the three Cash Crates that drop during the match, which will contribute 10 team points.

Power Surge

Lastly, the Power Surge event increases the drop rate of Power Ups for two minutes after eliminating an enemy or looting any ground caches.

