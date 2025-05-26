What is the Farmland Access Code in Warzone Verdansk?

The Farmland Access Code is required to unlock a secret room in Warzone Verdansk. Currently, there are four such rooms located in different areas of the map, with one being in the Farmland region. While the map has multiple bunkers for you to explore and loot, these secret rooms offer some additional collectibles. You can easily enter these rooms once you have their respective Access Codes.

The Farmland Access Code in Warzone Verdansk is 36158294. Read on to learn more about how to get into the secret room in the area.

How to use the Farmland Access Code in Warzone Verdansk

There are four secret rooms (full of loot) hidden throughout Verdansk, one of which is in the Farmland area. This room is located inside a barn on the northern side of Farmland and can be identified by its large structure. Look for a barn with a haystack in front; this will help you identify it while gliding down.

The Farmland Access Code in Warzone (Image via Activision || YouTube@Incredilags)

This secret room is particularly useful if you are deploying in or exploring the Farmland region with your squad. If you are lucky enough, you might not encounter the first circle gas in this area, allowing you to loot items freely. However, since this location is known among veteran players, there's a chance you may run into some early encounters.

Receiving a KSV SMG from one of the supply crates (Image via Activision || YouTube@Incredilags)

Regardless, when you reach the location, go inside the barn, and you will find a secret locked room. Besides that room, you will also find a dialpad to type the code and access the room. As stated earlier, the Farmland Access Code is 36158294.

Simply enter this number into the dialpad, and the door will automatically unlock. Inside the room, you will find many supply crates filled with valuable items, including armor plates, ammunition, power-ups, and more. Use them to gain an advantage on the battlefield. You can also visit the Prison and Subway regions to find more such rooms.

