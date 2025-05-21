Grapple hooks, wingsuits might also be returning to COD 2025 alongside wall running, and it's Black Ops 4 all over again

COD 2025 might just feature grapple hooks, wingsuits, and skiing. Recently, a prominent Call of Duty leaker, @CODWarfareForum on X, shared a few interesting insights. They discovered that the Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded game files had strings of code that mention grapple hooks, wingsuits, and skiing.

That said, they aren't in Black Ops 6 yet and might just hint at the feature set of the upcoming COD release in 2025.

COD 2025 could introduce grapple hooks and wingsuits

COD 2025 could just go the Black Ops 4 route, featuring grapple hooks, wingsuits, and skiing. As mentioned, @CODWarfareForum on X found mentions of this set of features in the current Black Ops 6 files. For those who are wondering, the leakers had also previously found code for wall running and double-jumping in the game files.

We already know that COD 2025, or Black Ops 7, will be a semi-futuristic shooter. Earlier, fans had expected the game to feature refined Omnimovement along with wall running. However, it was later discovered that double-jumping is also possible as defined by the code, and leakers were able to use these features in the current build of Black Ops 6.

After further digging into the files, @CODWarfareForum found that grapple hooks, wingsuits, and skiing could also return, along with wall running and double-jumping in Call of Duty 2025.

This feature set was last seen in Black Ops 4's Blackout, and if the leaks hold true, they could also be introduced in the next Call of Duty game. That said, do note that the data shared in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

The final build of the upcoming COD game may not necessarily reflect this feature set and it may simply be left-over code. Hence, our readers are advised to take the details mentioned in this article with a pinch of salt.

That covers everything that you need to know about the recent COD 2025 leaks.

