When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP weekend begin?

According to an in-game countdown, the upcoming Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP Weekend is set to kick off on January 30, 2025. This will mark the very first instance of this event since the release of BO6 and Warzone Season 2 on January 28, 2025. As the new season clocks in, players may want to advance as fast as possible and the weekend may just be the perfect time to do it.

This article will further provide the time and dates for the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP Weekend.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP weekend start date and time for all regions

In the table given below, you can see the start time and dates for the upcoming Double XP Weekend after it was shown in a countdown tab in the game.

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) January 30, 2025, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT) January 30, 2025, at 11 am Central Time (CT) January 30, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET) January 30, 2025, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) January 30, 2025, at 5 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) January 30, 2025, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET) January 30, 2025, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) January 30, 2025, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) January 31, 2025, at 1 am (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST) January 31, 2025, at 2 am (next day) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) January 31, 2025, at 3 am (next day) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) January 31, 2025, at 5 am (next day)

Exploring Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP weekend start date (Image via Activision)

The last Double XP Weekend started on January 17 and ended on January 20, 2025. It therefore lasted from Friday to Monday. Players can expect a similar duration as Season 2 clocks in for either title. As usual, some regions will experience the start time on January 31, 2025, due to their respective time zones.

When will Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP weekend end?

The Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP Weekend will likely last until February 3, 2025. During this time, players can up their Prestige faster by simply playing the game.

That being said, the new season has introduced a lot of new content for Black Ops 6, though it may not be the case for Warzone which has received more QOL improvements instead. The start of the season may just be the best time to grind the game and get ahead. Therefore, the Double XP Weekend is key to leveling up right now more than ever.

How to activate Double XP in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

You don’t have to take any specific steps to activate the Double XP bonus in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. All you need to do is log into the game on the dates specified above and you will be able to reap the benefits of the Double XP weekend. There are no manual steps necessary.

Once the weekend begins, you will be able to see the Double Player and Weapon XP on the bottom right side of your lobby screen. These icons will show you that you can now earn twice the XP by simply playing the game as usual.

This covers just about everything you may need to know about the start and end times of the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP Weekend. Grind the game for as long as possible to make the most out of this opportunity. This recurring event will likely return in the time to come so if even if you miss it this time, you can avail the benefits next time.

