Classic BO2 Zombies mode could return with Black Ops 6 Season 4, suggests new teaser

A classic BO2 Zombies mode could join the active playlist with the Black Ops 6 Season 4 update. The game mode in question is Grief. Recently, Treyarch on X posted two images side-by-side. One of them showcased Richtofen, and the other was an emblem for the S.A.M. AI. This post was titled "Only one can win." While it hasn't been confirmed yet, the post is likely a teaser for Grief, and there are numerous reasons for fans to believe it to be so.
Read on to learn more about the recent Black Ops 6 Season 4 teaser and why it is being claimed to tease the mode Grief.
Grief from BO2 Zombies might return with the Black Ops 6 Season 4 update
One of the major hints of Grief returning in the Back Ops 6 Season 4 teaser was that Edward Richtofen and S.A.M. are enemies, and the teaser was pitting them against each other, citing that only one can win. Surprisingly, this is how the game mode Grief also works.
Also read: When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 start?
In Grief, players are split into teams of two or four. Then, they are dropped into the same match, and the team that outlives the other wins the match. This means that there can be only one winner, just like the teaser hinted at. But that's not all. Back in December 2024, leakers and dataminers found hints of the mode in the game's files.
The datamines and the teaser seem to line up and make a strong argument for the return of the iconic Black Ops 2 Zombies mode. That said, however, do note that it is just a teaser with no specific details mentioned.
Call of Duty hasn't confirmed or denied the return of the iconic mode in Black Ops 6 Season 4. The details in the article are based on mere speculations, and hence, readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.
Read more: All Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone (May 2025)
That covers everything that you need to know about the possible return of the classic BO2 Zombies mode in Black Ops 6 Season 4.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- COD players are reportedly wall running in Black Ops 6 while the feature is slated for the next game
- How to find Red and Blue keycards in Warzone Verdansk
- How to complete the Subway Easter egg in Verdansk
- Iconic Rebirth Island meta weapon might return to Warzone in Season 4
- COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to unlock them