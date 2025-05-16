All Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone (May 2025)

There are 12 Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone as of May 2025. These Bunkers are spread across the map at different locations. Earlier, these Bunkers were locked down. However, following a secret update on May 15, 2025, Call of Duty made all these Bunkers accessible, allowing players to get inside and get hold of high-tier loot that resides inside.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at each of these Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone.

Exploring all the Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone

Here are all the Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone:

Bunker 00

Location of Bunker 00 in Verdansk (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The first of the Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone is located just outskirts of the Hills POI. It can be found along the map's southern shoreline. At the time of writing, however, no one has cracked the code to gain access to this Bunker. But fret not, as soon as it has been cracked, we'll show you how to get inside.

Bunker 01

Location of Bunker 01 in Verdansk (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Bunker 01 is located on the south-western part of the map, just near the Boneyard POI. It won't be difficult to locate. You can refer to the image above if you are having a tough time. To gain access, enter the code 04222021 on the keypad.

Also read: How to complete the Subway Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide

Bunker 02

Location of Bunker 02 in Verdansk (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

It is located a little north of Bunker 01, in the Boneyard POI. To access this bunker, you must first get your hands on a Blue Keycard. These colored cards can be found randomly in loot caches on the map. Almost all Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone are usually along the outskirts and are relatively safe. Hence, you can get started with them right after a match begins.

Bunker 03

Location of Bunker 03 in Verdansk (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

A little further to the north of Bunker 02, also in the Boneyard POI, we have the fourth Bunker. To access it, enter the code 30198805 on the Access Control Panel.

Bunker 04

Location of Bunker 04 in Verdansk (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Bunker 04 is located at the Dam POI. Along the hills of the Dam, you'll find a dusty road leading to this Bunker. However, you will need a Red Keycard to access it.

Bunker 05

Location of Bunker 05 in Verdansk (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Bunker 05 is located on the hills between the Dam and the Military Base POIs. It, too, requires a Red Keycard for access. Once again, you can refer to the image for the exact location on the map.

Bunker 06

Location of Bunker 06 in Verdansk (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

This Bunker is located between the Quarry and the Lumber POIs. To access this Bunker, you will need the Red Keycard as well, which spawns randomly in different parts of the map.

Bunker 07 and Bunker 08

Location of Bunker 07 and 08 in Verdansk (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

These two Bunkers are located side by side and can be found in the Lumber POI. To open both of them, you'll need the Blue Keycard.

Bunker 09

Location of Bunker 09 in Verdansk (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Bunker 09 is located all the way south near the Prison POI. To access it, you must have a Red Keycard as well to access this Bunker. As usual, don't expect anything out of the blue inside yet.

Bunker 10

Location of Bunker 10 in Verdansk (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Bunker 10 is located south of the Park POI, along the shoreline. Fortunately, you don't need any keycards to access it. The code to enter this Bunker is 31547206. Inside, you will find a nuke and some high-tier loot.

Bunker 11

Location of Bunker 11 in Verdansk (Images via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The final of the Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone is in the north-west of the Military Base. You will need a code to enter, but it is randomized, and hence, you will have to solve this manually every time you join a match. But do not worry, you can check out the link below for a detailed guide on how to access Bunker 11 with ease.

Read more: How to complete Bunker 11 Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide

That covers just about everything that you need to know about all 12 Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone. It's worth noting here that all the Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone don't contain any special reward or anything fancy. It's just loot that you can use in-game.

