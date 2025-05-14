Buffed Krig C is the new long-range meta for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The buffed Krig C has now become the ultimate long-range meta for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. The patch, dated May 7, 2025, buffed the Krig C by improving its damage output and lowering the recoil. This made the firearm one of the best weapons in the game for long-range engagements. After the latest buff, the Assault Rifle now has a time-to-kill of 658 ms, which is extremely competitive for Warzone.

By equipping the right attachments, you can improve the firearm. Hence, in this guide, we'll take a look at the best Krig C loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Best Krig C loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

To build the best Krig C loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, equip these attachments:

Optic: Jason Armory 2X

Jason Armory 2X Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Here's how these attachments improve the Krig C and transform it into the ultimate long-range meta for Verdansk:

Setting up the best Krig C loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Jason Armory 2X is ideal for engaging in mid and long ranges. It provides the player with a clean and precise vision of the targets, with little to no obstruction. On top of that, its 2x zoom is the sweet spot for most scenarios in Verdansk. Optical sights are preferential, and you may equip the one that suits your playstyle.

The Compensator helps reduce vertical recoil. After the buff, the Assault Rifle had its recoil lowered and with the Compensator, it is decreased further, making it ideal for long-range fights.

The Gain-Twist Barrel increases the bullet velocity of the weapon dramatically. As a result, the weapon turns into a hit-scan machine, ensuring you don't have to lead your shots to hit a moving target at a distance. In terms of numbers, we see a boost of 40%, increasing the velocity from 830 m/s to 1162 m/s.

Next up, we have the Vertical Foregrip, which further lowers the recoil. However, unlike the Compensator, the Vertical Foregrip acts on the horizontal recoil, which is way more difficult to manually control. This, along with the Compensator, helps the gun to become more accurate at long-range fights.

Finally, we have the Extended Mag II, which increases the bullet count to 70 from 30. This ensures you have plenty of bullets per magazine to take on numerous targets at once. Moreover, in battle royale, foes will often have armor plates, which increases the number of bullets required to take them out. Having more bullets just ensures you don't end up reloading in the middle of a fight.

That covers everything you need to know to build the best Krig C loadout for long-range fights on Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

