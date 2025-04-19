Battle Royale Casual in Warzone is one of the best things to happen to the series, here's why

The new mode, Battle Royale Casual in Warzone, is possibly the best thing that could have happened to the series. With the return of Verdansk in Season 3, Call of Duty added a new game mode called Battle Royale Casual to the active playlist. What sets this apart from a traditional Battle Royale is that in this mode, there are bots. Yes, you read it right.

Ad

The mode supports up to 148 players, among whom only 28 players will be real, and the remaining 120 are bots. Now you might be wondering, how could bots be the best thing to have happened to Warzone? Well, I have three reasons explaining why this mode is a game-changer. Read on to learn more about it and how a mode with bots is working in favor of Warzone.

Three reasons why the Battle Royale Casual in Warzone is one of the best modes

Here are three reasons why I believe Battle Royale Casual in Warzone is the best game mode in recent years:

Ad

Trending

Welcoming to newcomers

Ad

Warzone is a sweatfest, and if you have been playing the game for a while, you'll be quite aware of it. Almost every other player seems like they have mastered the game. Hence, if you are a newcomer who is struggling to grasp the basics, you're in for a hard time.

You will die in-game before you even get a chance to learn. On top of that, since it is a battle royale, if you are not particularly good at surviving, you are on your way out. This makes it quite challenging for a newcomer to learn the game and become good. However, in BR Casual, that isn't an issue. Out of 148 players, 120 are bots, and the remaining 28 are real players.

Ad

This makes it easier for newcomers to learn the mechanics in a much more welcoming scenario. Sure, they will be facing bots, but they will also have to fight real players. This helps them learn the game with much less risk, and can even help them master the title in the long run, all thanks to the Battle Royale Casual in Warzone.

Also read: How to unlock Thermite in Warzone

Great for grinders

Ad

Battle Royale Casual in Warzone is great for grinding camos (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

When I say "grinders", I don't mean the hardcore players. Instead, I mean players who love to grind for Warzone camos, events, or challenges. It is true that grinding for anything in the battle royale game is way more difficult than working for it in the Multiplayer or Zombies. However, thanks to the number of bots, grinding for the camos or any challenge has never been easier.

Ad

It motivates players to work on unlocking items that they have been meaning to but haven't been able to in the traditional BR mode. Not every player is equally good in the game, and attempting these challenges in a public lobby with over 100 players fighting to survive is no joke.

For those casuals like me, this game mode is a blessing. It has finally given me the push to grind for camos in Warzone without having to punish myself and constantly worry about survival in a high-tier lobby.

Ad

Warm up or wind down

Expand Tweet

Ad

If you are looking for a mode to warm up before hitting the real playground or just a mode to wind down after a hard day, Battle Royale Casual in Warzone is for you. It won't deny you XP nor prevent you from progressing through a challenge. So, you do not have to feel guilty about wasting time in a mode that doesn't reward you, and at the same time, it's way more relaxing.

Ad

This makes it one of the best ways to warm up before a match, and also great for winding down after a hard day at work or school. Thanks to plenty of bots, you can easily train your aim, and also, if you feel like shooting at things but don't want to go all in, Battle Royale Casual in Warzone has you covered.

Read more: Black Ops 6 Tribute event: All rewards and how to get them

Ad

These are the three reasons why I think Battle Royale Casual in Warzone is the best thing that could have happened to the game. It has opened up new ways for me to enjoy the battle royale title without having to fight through the high-grade players.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More