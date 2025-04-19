Call of Duty 2026 DMZ leaks: Everything we know

Numerous Call of Duty 2026 DMZ leaks have surfaced online, and they are quite interesting, to say the least. @crazhfty on X recently dropped a bombshell, leaking several potential details about the upcoming DMZ mode. According to the leaker, DMZ isn't dead yet, and Call of Duty will be reviving the mode with their 2026 release. As per the leak, it will be a standalone free-to-play mode that is separate from Warzone and the mainstream releases.
But that's not all that was mentioned. Read on to learn more about the Call of Duty 2026 DMZ leaks.
Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are asked to take with with a pinch of salt.
Everything that fans need to know about the Call of Duty 2026 DMZ leaks
According to @crazhfty on X, Call of Duty 2026 DMZ will be a major upgrade over the last iteration of the mode. Given below is a list of all the important intel that was leaked:
- A newly enhanced AI might be introduced.
- Depending on the map, 12 to 16 teams could be formed, each potentially consisting of three players.
- Two play modes might be available: PvE and PvPvE
- There might be special Events during matches that will be crucial for your survival.
- There could be four maps and a Headquarter (HQ) or a Shooting Range.
- Dedicated maps for Call of Duty DMZ 2026 might be prepared, with substantial content added every two seasons. Updates could be delivered continuously during both the main season and the mid-season.
- Object interactions could be different from those in the current Call of Duty games.
These are all the Call of Duty 2026 DMZ leaks that have been disclosed. In their post, the leaker also added that it might be an upgraded Extraction Shooter mode, and players who purchase the main release could receive additional benefits in DMZ 2026 in the form of missions or cosmetics.
That covers everything you need to know about the Call of Duty 2026 DMZ leaks. Do note that the details mentioned in the article were derived from leaks, and they may not necessarily reflect the final release. Hence, readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.
