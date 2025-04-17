Black Ops 6 Tribute event: All rewards and how to get them

The Black Ops 6 Tribute event is finally underway, bringing fans a plethora of new rewards to collect. Needless to say, these rewards are completely free to unlock, and all it asks of players is to play the game and earn experience points. The event has something for everyone, including an Operator skin, attachment, Perk, and much more.

So, without any further ado, let us take a closer look at the Black Ops 6 Tribute event, all the rewards it brings, and how you can unlock them.

All rewards in the Black Ops 6 Tribute event and how to unlock them

In the Black Ops 6 Tribute event, there are a total of 10 tiers, i.e., a total of 19 rewards, including the Mastery Rewards. To unlock a tier, you must reach an XP milestone, which can be earned by simply playing the games. In the table below, we have mentioned all the rewards, along with the XP requirements to get them:

Reward Supported Game Requirement "Intimidation Tactics" Weapon Sticker Black Ops 6, Warzone 15,000 XP "Bomb on Wheels" Spray Black Ops 6, Warzone 40,000 XP "Striped Beauty" Weapon Charm Black Ops 6, Warzone 40,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners) "Liberating Air" Loading Screen Black Ops 6, Warzone 76,000 XP On The House Gobblegum Black Ops 6 76,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners) "Operatives" Large Decal Black Ops 6, Warzone 123,000 XP Thermite Lethal Equipment Warzone 180,000 XP Close Shave Perk Black Ops 6 180,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners) C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags Attachment Black Ops 6, Warzone 248,000 XP "Call It in" Emblem Black Ops 6, Warzone 326,000 XP Violet Sight Reticle Black Ops 6, Warzone 326,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners) 45-minute Double Weapon XP Token Black Ops 6, Warzone 414,000 XP Crate Power Gobblegum Black Ops 6 414,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners) "Blazing Win" Calling Card Black Ops 6, Warzone 516,000 XP Rest Stop Emote Black Ops 6, Warzone 516,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners) "Steer" Melee Blueprint Black Ops 6, Warzone 617,000 XP Deathmachine Scorestreak Black Ops 6 617,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners) Nail Gun Black Ops 6, Warzone Unlock all rewards John Black Ops Black Ops 6, Warzone Unlock all rewards (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners)

That is it. These are all the rewards that you can earn for free by taking part in the latest event. Do note that while some of these items can be used in both Warzone and Black Ops 6, you must own the latter to unlock them.

That said, it is worth noting here that this is a limited-time event and will conclude on May 1, 2025. Hence, it is highly recommended to get started on the grind right now. So, pop those Double XP tokens and head straight into battle to earn all the rewards for free.

That covers everything that you need to know about the Black Ops 6 Tribute event.

