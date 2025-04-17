Black Ops 6 Tribute event: All rewards and how to get them

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Apr 17, 2025 17:03 GMT
Everything that fans need to know about the Black Ops 6 Tribute event (Image via Activision)
The Black Ops 6 Tribute event is finally underway, bringing fans a plethora of new rewards to collect. Needless to say, these rewards are completely free to unlock, and all it asks of players is to play the game and earn experience points. The event has something for everyone, including an Operator skin, attachment, Perk, and much more.

So, without any further ado, let us take a closer look at the Black Ops 6 Tribute event, all the rewards it brings, and how you can unlock them.

All rewards in the Black Ops 6 Tribute event and how to unlock them

In the Black Ops 6 Tribute event, there are a total of 10 tiers, i.e., a total of 19 rewards, including the Mastery Rewards. To unlock a tier, you must reach an XP milestone, which can be earned by simply playing the games. In the table below, we have mentioned all the rewards, along with the XP requirements to get them:

also-read-trending Trending
RewardSupported GameRequirement
"Intimidation Tactics" Weapon StickerBlack Ops 6, Warzone15,000 XP
"Bomb on Wheels" SprayBlack Ops 6, Warzone40,000 XP
"Striped Beauty" Weapon CharmBlack Ops 6, Warzone40,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners)
"Liberating Air" Loading ScreenBlack Ops 6, Warzone76,000 XP
On The House GobblegumBlack Ops 676,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners)
"Operatives" Large DecalBlack Ops 6, Warzone123,000 XP
Thermite Lethal EquipmentWarzone180,000 XP
Close Shave PerkBlack Ops 6180,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners)
C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags AttachmentBlack Ops 6, Warzone248,000 XP
"Call It in" EmblemBlack Ops 6, Warzone326,000 XP
Violet Sight ReticleBlack Ops 6, Warzone326,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners)
45-minute Double Weapon XP TokenBlack Ops 6, Warzone414,000 XP
Crate Power GobblegumBlack Ops 6414,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners)
"Blazing Win" Calling CardBlack Ops 6, Warzone516,000 XP
Rest Stop EmoteBlack Ops 6, Warzone516,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners)
"Steer" Melee BlueprintBlack Ops 6, Warzone 617,000 XP
Deathmachine ScorestreakBlack Ops 6 617,000 XP (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners)
Nail GunBlack Ops 6, Warzone Unlock all rewards
John Black OpsBlack Ops 6, Warzone Unlock all rewards (Exclusive for Black Ops 6 owners)
All rewards in the Black Ops 6 Tribute event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
That is it. These are all the rewards that you can earn for free by taking part in the latest event. Do note that while some of these items can be used in both Warzone and Black Ops 6, you must own the latter to unlock them.

That said, it is worth noting here that this is a limited-time event and will conclude on May 1, 2025. Hence, it is highly recommended to get started on the grind right now. So, pop those Double XP tokens and head straight into battle to earn all the rewards for free.

That covers everything that you need to know about the Black Ops 6 Tribute event.

