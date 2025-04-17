Black Ops 6 patch notes (April 16, 2025): Multiplayer map updates, Zombies changes, and more

A new set of Black Ops 6 patch notes has been released (on April 16, 2025). The latest update is minor, designed to tweak certain aspects of the game. Most of the changes are aimed towards improving the quality-of-life experience in the Multiplayer and Zombies segments.
This article lists the latest Black Ops 6 patch notes.
Black Ops 6 patch notes for April 16, 2025
According to the new Black Ops 6 patch notes, the following changes have been made to the Call of Duty game:
Multiplayer changes
Maps updates
Dealership
- Closed an exploit that allowed players to access an unintended location in the Commissary.
Changes to Zombies
GobbleGums
- Fixed an issue where GobbleGums, a player was carrying when they saved, would not be returned to them on Solo Save load. This, however, had no effect on a player's pre-existing inventory of GobbleGums.
- Closed various GobbleGums exploits. (Added April 11)
As evident, these changes are aimed at fixing bugs and exploits surrounding GobbleGums in Black Ops 6. Treyarch has seen an increase in players abusing this item, discovering unique exploits that not only benefit the ones using them but also disrupt the game and make it unfair for others.
Additionally, the bug that prevented players from saving their GobbleGums has been fixed and should no longer interfere with their progress. Different variants of GobbleGums will now be successfully saved and accessible in the inventory when players load the corresponding saved game.
Last but not least, the Dealership map has been updated, and a major bug has been fixed. Players had discovered an exploit that allowed them to access restricted areas in the map's Commissary. This issue has now been addressed, and such exploits will no longer be possible.
