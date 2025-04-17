Black Ops 6 patch notes (April 16, 2025): Multiplayer map updates, Zombies changes, and more

A new set of Black Ops 6 patch notes has been released (on April 16, 2025). The latest update is minor, designed to tweak certain aspects of the game. Most of the changes are aimed towards improving the quality-of-life experience in the Multiplayer and Zombies segments.

Ad

This article lists the latest Black Ops 6 patch notes.

Black Ops 6 patch notes for April 16, 2025

According to the new Black Ops 6 patch notes, the following changes have been made to the Call of Duty game:

Multiplayer changes

Maps updates

Dealership

Closed an exploit that allowed players to access an unintended location in the Commissary.

Changes to Zombies

GobbleGums

Fixed an issue where GobbleGums, a player was carrying when they saved, would not be returned to them on Solo Save load. This, however, had no effect on a player's pre-existing inventory of GobbleGums.

Closed various GobbleGums exploits. (Added April 11)

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

You might be interested in: CoD fans vote whether HDR should be nerfed in Warzone`

As evident, these changes are aimed at fixing bugs and exploits surrounding GobbleGums in Black Ops 6. Treyarch has seen an increase in players abusing this item, discovering unique exploits that not only benefit the ones using them but also disrupt the game and make it unfair for others.

Additionally, the bug that prevented players from saving their GobbleGums has been fixed and should no longer interfere with their progress. Different variants of GobbleGums will now be successfully saved and accessible in the inventory when players load the corresponding saved game.

Ad

Last but not least, the Dealership map has been updated, and a major bug has been fixed. Players had discovered an exploit that allowed them to access restricted areas in the map's Commissary. This issue has now been addressed, and such exploits will no longer be possible.

Check out: Black Ops 6 Season 3: Best loadout to use in Ranked Play

That's everything that you need to know about the latest Black Ops 6 patch notes. For more related news and guides, check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More