CoD fans vote whether HDR should be nerfed in Warzone

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Apr 15, 2025 23:25 GMT
HDR in Warzone Season 3, HDR in Warzone, Warzone Season 3
HDR in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The HDR in Warzone Season 3 is a bolt-action rifle that debuted in Call of Duty MW2019. This high-tier sniper weapon is packed with firepower but lacks mobility. In a post on X, @ModernWarzone conducted a poll on whether the rifle should be nerfed in Warzone. A whopping 73% of users disagreed, while 27% felt that the weapon should be nerfed in the game.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In their reply to the post, @AgentJuny asserted that HDR should be in the game but with a skill ceiling:

"One shot should be in the game. However, it should require some type of skill to use it."

Another user, @YouWontTv, mentioned that the rifle is fine with its current attributes. However, they claimed that developers should focus on adding more viable snipers to the game:

Ad
"Honestly I think it’s fine where it is, but they need some more viable snipers. Cause basically right now it’s the HDR and that’s it lol."

@donovan_way felt that HDR facilitates easy sniping, where shots don't require distance or significant precision. The snipers could be one-shot but should require skill:

"The problem is it’s too easy to get shots. You don’t have to lead your shots or account for any distance hardly at all. There’s no skill. I think any sniper should be one shot but they should make it take more skill to use."
Ad

Just like the majority of comments, @TWilk84 mentioned that the rifle is fine as it is and shouldn't be nerfed. They suggested that the developers should buff assault rifles and other long-range weapons to match with HDR:

Ad

@odb719 made a sarcastic comment that only the sweaty players and streamers want a nerf for the sniper in Warzone:

Ad

Should HDR get a nerf in Warzone Season 3?

The vast majority of comments under the @ModernWarzone poll sided towards the HDR bolt-action rifle not getting a nerf in Warzone. According to @WarzoneMeta, the sniper has topped the list of the meta weapons in Warzone. This goes to prove the weapon's popularity in the game.

HDR sniper rifle Warzone loadout (Image via Activision)
HDR sniper rifle Warzone loadout (Image via Activision)

Gamers advocating for a nerf to the HDR point to it being too powerful. However, any nerf or adjustment to the sniper is uncertain, as the developers have not issued any statements about the weapon since its introduction in Season 3.

Ad

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Twitter icon

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications