How to complete the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone quickly

The Return to Verdansk event in Warzone can be completed quite easily with the right strategies. However, many players report struggling to complete it. Not because it is difficult per se, but because it can be time-consuming. So, what is it about the event that makes it time-consuming? Simply put, players must open 12 safes that are spread across 12 different regions or POIs on the map of Verdansk.

Ad

Sounds simple enough? Well, here's the deal. These safes spawn randomly, and there is no guarantee that a particular safe will spawn at a given location. Furthermore, players also run the risk of getting eliminated while looking for these safes. As a result, completing the event can not only be challenging but also time-consuming.

That said, with the right strategies in place, it can be completed within an hour or two at most. In this brief guide, we will take a closer look at how you can complete the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone quickly and with ease.

Ad

Trending

Guide to completing the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone quickly

Follow the strategy detailed below to complete the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone quickly and easily:

The first thing that we recommend doing is playing the game in a squad of four, as this will allow your teammates to approach different regions at the same time. If you do not have a squad, it's fine in solos as well, but it may end up taking a bit longer.

as this will allow your teammates to approach different regions at the same time. If you do not have a squad, it's fine in solos as well, but it may end up taking a bit longer. Next, you must select the right game mode, and you simply cannot go wrong with Plunder in this case. Since you get infinite respawns in this mode, you can search for the safes without having to worry about getting eliminated from the match.

in this case. Since you get infinite respawns in this mode, you can search for the safes without having to worry about getting eliminated from the match. Once your squad is ready and you are ready for deployment, assign various regions to your teammates. For example, you may assign yourself the Prison POI and ask your friend to get to the Port POI. If your mate finds a safe in the Port and opens it, the title will mark the region as completed for all squad members.

We recommend starting at the edges i.e., depending on your plane's route, start from Prison or the Dam and then make your way along the regions located on the border of the map. You can approach it clockwise or anti-clockwise, as per your preference. For example, if you start with the Dam POI, head next to the Military Base or the Storage Town, then the Quarry or the Train Station.

or the and then make your way along the regions located on the border of the map. You can approach it clockwise or anti-clockwise, as per your preference. For example, if you start with the Dam POI, head next to the Military Base or the Storage Town, then the Quarry or the Train Station. Once you are done opening safes along the edges, simply leave the match. Don't go for the central locations (Downtown, Hospital, etc.) now as it will be too late and chances are others have already taken hold of those areas.

In your next deployment, head for the known locations of the safes in the central areas right after you spawn. Don't waste a single second as these locations are havens for campers, and with so many closed spaces, enemies could be anywhere.

Ad

Tips to complete the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Also read: How to unlock Kali Sticks in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Ad

That's it. If you follow this strategy, you will complete the entire event in a couple of matches. The secret here is distributing the work among your teammates and picking the right game mode. Moreover, the route you take during a match will also determine how quickly you can complete it and unlock all the Return to Verdansk event rewards.

Since the safes spawn randomly and others can open them as well, you must get to their locations first so that they don't get their hands on them.

Ad

Opening safes in the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone (Image via Activision)

If you are in a region and are unable to find a safe, make sure to keep an eye out for the notification at the top of your screen. If there is a safe available in a region, the game will notify you. If it is not, don't waste your time there and move on to the next Verdansk POI.

Ad

We haven't mentioned the known locations of the safes in this guide. If you don't know where to find these safes in the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone, you may check our detailed guide by clicking on the link below.

Read more: All safe locations to complete the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone

That covers everything that you need to know about completing the new Return to Verdansk event in Warzone quickly.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More