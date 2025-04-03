Return to Verdansk event in Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

Return to Verdansk is a new event in Warzone celebrating the return of the iconic map. After more than three years, players can finally dive back into the original Warzone map, which holds nostalgic and cherished memories for many veterans.

To honor both veterans and new players, the event offers up to 20 different rewards, including six instant ones.

This article will cover all the available rewards in the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone and how to acquire them.

All the Return to Verdansk event rewards in Warzone

The Return to Verdansk event in Warzone will feature a total of 20 rewards.

Instant unlocks

Kilo 141 returning assault rifle

Domino Operator (available in Call of Duty: Warzone only)

Mil-Sim USEF Operator (available in Call of Duty: Warzone only)

Instant Unlocks (Call of Duty: Warzone Veterans)

“Blue Legacy” Contrail

“Coming Home” Parachute

“Like We Never Left” Gunscreen

Zone Rewards

“Let’s Plan Something!” Loading Screen

“Jarvdinsk Spomenik” Emblem

“Lumberjack Legends” Calling Card

“Deathly Chill Return” Weapon Decal

“With Fries, Please” Weapon Charm

“Breaking News” Calling Card

“The Back Adjustment” Finishing Move

“Love 4 Tha Game” Spray

“Cheering the Squad” Emote

Double XP Token (45 minutes) Token

“Shipping to Verdansk” Sticker

“Wheel of Glory” Calling Card

Mastery Reward

Kali Sticks returning melee weapon

Special Reward

“Trail Blazer” Caine Operator Skin

How to acquire all the rewards in the Warzone Return to Verdansk event

Acquiring all 20 rewards is not possible for new players who haven’t played on the original Verdansk map or Verdansk ’84.

Return to Verdansk event rewards (Image via Activision)

Let’s break it down:

The first set of instant rewards is available to all players, both new and veteran.

is available to all players, both new and veteran. The second set of instant rewards is exclusively for players who have played on the original Verdansk or Verdansk ’84 with their current Activision ID. The game verifies this and automatically grants these rewards upon launching the game — no extra steps are required.

Zone Rewards

These rewards can be earned by playing the following modes:

Battle Royale

Battle Royale Casual

Plunder

The Verdansk map is specially restructured for this Return to Verdansk event, featuring 12 separate zones, each containing one or two major POIs and a few minor ones. To earn Zone Rewards, you must:

Choose a zone and explore it for Hidden Safes. Open as many Hidden Safes as possible. Do note that each safe can only be opened once. Once a safe is opened, it will be marked with an explosive indicator on the map, visible to all players.

Each Hidden Safe can contain one of three possible rewards:

Supply Loot – Contains regular in-game loot.

– Contains regular in-game loot. Zone Reward – A specific event reward assigned to that zone (from the 12 listed above). Each squad member receives the reward.

– A specific event reward assigned to that zone (from the 12 listed above). Each squad member receives the reward. Special Reward – A rare item (details currently unknown).

Mastery Reward

To unlock the Kali Sticks, you must collect all 12 Zone Rewards by opening Hidden Safes.

Special Reward

The "Trail Blazer" Operator Skin is part of the Hidden Safe system, but the exact method to obtain it remains unknown. It is expected to involve a more challenging task.

The Return to Verdansk event will conclude on April 15, 2025.

