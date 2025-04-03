Return to Verdansk event in Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Apr 03, 2025 17:14 GMT
This article explores the Return of Verdansk event in Warzone (Image via Activision)
The Return to Verdansk event in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Return to Verdansk is a new event in Warzone celebrating the return of the iconic map. After more than three years, players can finally dive back into the original Warzone map, which holds nostalgic and cherished memories for many veterans.

Ad

To honor both veterans and new players, the event offers up to 20 different rewards, including six instant ones.

This article will cover all the available rewards in the Return to Verdansk event in Warzone and how to acquire them.

All the Return to Verdansk event rewards in Warzone

The Return to Verdansk event in Warzone will feature a total of 20 rewards.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Instant unlocks

  • Kilo 141 returning assault rifle
  • Domino Operator (available in Call of Duty: Warzone only)
  • Mil-Sim USEF Operator (available in Call of Duty: Warzone only)

Instant Unlocks (Call of Duty: Warzone Veterans)

  • “Blue Legacy” Contrail
  • “Coming Home” Parachute
  • “Like We Never Left” Gunscreen

Zone Rewards

  • “Let’s Plan Something!” Loading Screen
  • “Jarvdinsk Spomenik” Emblem
  • “Lumberjack Legends” Calling Card
  • “Deathly Chill Return” Weapon Decal
  • “With Fries, Please” Weapon Charm
  • “Breaking News” Calling Card
  • “The Back Adjustment” Finishing Move
  • “Love 4 Tha Game” Spray
  • “Cheering the Squad” Emote
  • Double XP Token (45 minutes) Token
  • “Shipping to Verdansk” Sticker
  • “Wheel of Glory” Calling Card
Ad

Mastery Reward

  • Kali Sticks returning melee weapon

Special Reward

  • “Trail Blazer” Caine Operator Skin

Also read: Warzone Season 3 patch notes: Verdansk returns, Floating Loots, new movement, and more

How to acquire all the rewards in the Warzone Return to Verdansk event

Acquiring all 20 rewards is not possible for new players who haven’t played on the original Verdansk map or Verdansk ’84.

Ad
Return to Verdansk event rewards (Image via Activision)
Return to Verdansk event rewards (Image via Activision)

Let’s break it down:

Ad
  • The first set of instant rewards is available to all players, both new and veteran.
  • The second set of instant rewards is exclusively for players who have played on the original Verdansk or Verdansk ’84 with their current Activision ID. The game verifies this and automatically grants these rewards upon launching the game — no extra steps are required.

Zone Rewards

These rewards can be earned by playing the following modes:

  • Battle Royale
  • Battle Royale Casual
  • Plunder
Ad

The Verdansk map is specially restructured for this Return to Verdansk event, featuring 12 separate zones, each containing one or two major POIs and a few minor ones. To earn Zone Rewards, you must:

  1. Choose a zone and explore it for Hidden Safes.
  2. Open as many Hidden Safes as possible. Do note that each safe can only be opened once.
  3. Once a safe is opened, it will be marked with an explosive indicator on the map, visible to all players.
Ad

Each Hidden Safe can contain one of three possible rewards:

  • Supply Loot – Contains regular in-game loot.
  • Zone Reward – A specific event reward assigned to that zone (from the 12 listed above). Each squad member receives the reward.
  • Special Reward – A rare item (details currently unknown).

Mastery Reward

To unlock the Kali Sticks, you must collect all 12 Zone Rewards by opening Hidden Safes.

Special Reward

The "Trail Blazer" Operator Skin is part of the Hidden Safe system, but the exact method to obtain it remains unknown. It is expected to involve a more challenging task.

Ad

The Return to Verdansk event will conclude on April 15, 2025.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी