Shattered Veil main quest Easter Egg walkthrough - Black Ops 6 Zombies guide

If you're wondering how to complete the Shattered Veil main quest Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies, we can help you out. This new map was released with the Season 3 update and continues the storyline from the "The Tomb" main quest.

Ad

At the end of The Tomb, the team — Maya, Weaver, Carver, and Grey — obtained the Sentinel Artifact. Now, they've come to meet S.A.M. and figure out how to activate it, with the ultimate goal of bringing back Samantha Maxis.

This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough to help you complete the Shattered Veil main quest Easter Egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Note: This guide is a work in progress and will be updated as we discover and complete each step of the main quest.

Ad

Trending

How to complete the Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil main story Easter Egg

At the start of the match, you spawn in the Garden Pond, just outside the mansion. During the initial phases, you'll receive guided instructions until you reach the Pack-a-Punch Machine. After that, you're on your own, with no further in-game guidance; you'll need to figure out the next steps yourself.

Ad

That's where this guide comes in, providing all the necessary information to help you complete the Shattered Veil main quest.

Investigate the mansion

Your first objective is to investigate the mansion. To get there, choose one of two available routes (like in other BO6 Zombies maps); both lead to the same area. As you progress, you'll encounter closed gates that require Essence to unlock. Eliminate some zombies, gather some Essence, and open the gates.

Ad

Upon opening the third gate, proceed into the Banquet Hall, located beneath the mansion. Here, you'll find a non-functional elevator.

Get the Fuse from the maintenance worker

To activate the elevator, head to the Library, which will be marked on your map. Climb the ladder, and you'll encounter a zombie dressed as a maintenance worker wearing a helmet. Eliminate it to obtain the Fuse.

Collect the Fuse item in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision || YT/MrDalekJD)

Destroy Richtofen's computer to get the Circuit Board

Ad

With the Fuse in hand, go to the Director's Quarters, where you'll find a computer next to a tall CPU cabinet. Look at the top part of the cabinet — there will be a blinking red light. Shoot it, and the Circuit Board will drop. Collect it.

Collect the Circuit Board in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision || YT/MrDalekJD)

Repair the elevator

Ad

Return to the Banquet Hall area and locate the non-functional elevator. Go to the back of the elevator and interact with the in-game prompt to repair it. Hold the button for a few seconds until the repair is complete. Once done, the elevator will activate.

Call the elevator

Call the elevator, but be ready — once the doors open, multiple zombies will emerge that you must eliminate quickly. However, after this, the elevator breaks and falls.

Ad

Take the zipline to S.A.M.

Go near the broken elevator, and a prompt will appear, asking you to descend. Take the zipline down.

Investigate the Mainframe Chamber

After reaching the lower level, you'll find S.A.M.. Proceed inside and head to the upper platform, where you’ll find the Pack-a-Punch Machine.

Reach the Pack-a-Punch machine in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via Activision || YT/ MrRoflWaffles)

This is where the main mission starts, and you won't find any guided information hereon.

Ad

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback