How big is the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update? File sizes for all platforms explored

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update is set to go live on July 2, 2025. This goes for multiple regions in the world; however, some regions may get the update on July 3, 2025. The pre-load size of the update on Battle.net for PC users was approximately 22 GB. This was available, as usual, 24 hours prior to the official update.

Ad

This article will explore the file size of the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update for all the platforms.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded: File size explored

Black Ops 6 and Warzone S4 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update will go live at 9:00 am PT on July 2, 2025. As of the time of writing, the update isn't out just yet. However, based on the pre-load size on Battle.net, one can assume that for PC users, the download size will be about 22 GB.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, much like many of the previous updates, just the Season 4 Reloaded files will likely be under 25 GB on every platform, including PlayStation as well as Xbox.

The sizes are generally different between platforms, with older-gen consoles receiving a slightly smaller download size. However, the contents are all the same, and players can enjoy them based on their device's compatibility.

The new Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update brings several new maps in Multiplayer and new limited-time modes across MP and Zombies. New cel-shaded maps are also set to arrive, going with the CODtoons theme of the new update.

Ad

Furthermore, the Beavis and Butt-Head themed event is also set to arrive across game modes. You can earn some interesting rewards by simply playing the game and participating in these events. In Warzone, Rebirth Island is back and ready for Ranked gameplay in groups of three.

A cel-shaded version of the map is also scheduled to arrive later in the season, which will be announced by Activision once the map is ready for launch. Furthermore, a four-hour maintenance break for multiple Call of Duty titles will also be underway on July 2, 2025.

Ad

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More