The Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded update will bring two new multiplayer maps to the game — Fringe and Eclipse. The mid-seasonal update is also slated to introduce a whole new Cel-Shaded Map playlist that will integrate a fresh look into existing maps like Nuketown, Babylon, Skyline, and more. It is an exciting update as the developers add new weapons to the arsenal and expand loadout choices for the entire community.
This article will highlight all new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.
What are the new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded?
Here is a quick overview of all the new maps in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded:
1) Fringe
Fringe is a classic map from Black Ops 3 that is being reworked and brought back for fans to enjoy. It will feature 6v6 combat and has a medium-sized layout. The arena is located in the Rolling Hills distillery and has several buildings for both direct and vertical engagement. Although there are a few open areas around the map, the buildings provide perfect cover for close-range battles for Shotgun enthusiasts.
There are various vantage points as well that can be crucial for Sniper users and long-range AR users. The layout of the map is rectangular with longer line of sight areas at the central area, while surrounded by structures and cover on the sides.
2) Eclipse
Eclipse is located inside an Avalon night club with a night setting, while neon lights set the tone across the arena. It is a small map that will feature 6v6 skirmishes and is a fresh design with full interior gunfights. There are various corners and doors that connect the whole area and provide players with entry points and flank routes. Considering the layout, the matches in this map can be expected to be fast-paced, with more SMGs and Shotguns dominating the meta.
The vibrant look and music of the arena could add more fun to the overall chaos as both teams fight over control of the main DJ Booth area. The linear nature of the map also might make it great for placing traps like explosives to score easy kills.
3) Cel-Shaded Maps
Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded will bring some of the maps in a Cel-Shaded version as a limited-time mode. Fans can jump into the all-time favorites like Nuketown, Babylon, Skyline, Stakeout, and Grind to experience the map makeovers. Players can queue into these maps with ease as they will be available in a separate playlist called CODtoons Moshpit.
Fans can check out the official Call of Duty Black Ops 6 blog for a more detailed look at the upcoming update. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
