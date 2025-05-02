All Verdansk secret room locations and codes in Warzone

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded went live on May 1, 2025, at 9 am PT, introducing several new features, including an Easter egg with secret rooms hidden across the Verdansk map. These rooms can be unlocked using predefined codes, and inside, players will find a decent amount of loot.

This feature can be helpful in the early game after deployment and adds an extra layer of mystery and exploration to the gameplay.

This article will highlight all the secret room locations in Warzone Verdansk and the codes required to unlock them.

Verdansk secret rooms: Locations and codes to unlock them

At the moment, there are three secret rooms you can unlock in Verdansk. These rooms don’t contain any extraordinary loot, but they still add an element of exploration. For now, players can access these small hidden rooms by visiting specific locations and entering the correct codes.

Below are the locations of all three hidden rooms in Warzone Verdansk, along with the codes required to unlock them:

1) Hidden room: Farmland

Farmland hidden room location (Image via Activision || YouTube/Incredilags)

One hidden room is in the Farmland POI in the southeastern part of the map. Within this area, head to Krovnik Farmland, where you’ll find a barn. Inside, you’ll spot a keypad next to a locked door.

Code: 36158294

Enter the code to unlock the door. Inside, you’ll find a few supply boxes containing weapons and other useful items.

2) Hidden room: Prison

Prison POI hidden room location (Image via Activision || YouTube/Incredilags)

Another hidden room is near the Prison POI, but it’s not inside the main building. Instead, look for a shack situated to the left of the prison structure. It can be a bit tricky to find since it's not within the main complex.

Refer to the image above for the exact location.

Code: 13584927

Once you reach the shack, interact with the keypad and enter the code to unlock the door. You’ll find loot inside similar to the other hidden rooms.

3) Hidden room: TV Station

TV Station POI hidden room location (Image via Activision || YouTube/Incredilags)

The third secret room can be found in the TV Station POI, specifically at the BCH TV Station. There’s a shack beside the main road near the station.

Refer to the image below for the exact location.

Code: 01859472

Approach the keypad, enter the code, and unlock the door to collect loot inside—just like the other two rooms.

